MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Daytime concerts featuring Neon Trees, Michael James Scott and Thelma Houston, nighttime parade led by MICKEY MOUSE and MINNIE MOUSE from Walt Disney World® Resort, one million lights and fireworks bring holiday magic on Nov. 21

Chicago, IL, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

The 35th anniversary Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival®

WHERE:





Lights Festival Lane: Pioneer Court, 401 N. Michigan Ave.

Parade: South on North Michigan Ave. from Oak St. to Wacker Dr. The Wintrust Fireworks Spectacular: North Michigan Ave. and the Chicago River

WHEN:



Saturday, November 21, 2026

11 am–4 pm CST: Lights Festival Lane 5:30 pm–7:30 pm CST: Parade and Fireworks

COST: FREE | All activities are free and open to the public

WEBSITE: TheMagnificentMile.com



CHICAGO, IL - The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival® will celebrate 35 years of holiday magic on Saturday, November 21, bringing a full day of free festivities to downtown Chicago.

The celebration culminates with the largest evening parade in the United States, featuring more than 40 illuminated floats, giant helium balloons, marching bands, musical performers, and Disney friends. Grand Marshals MICKEY MOUSE and MINNIE MOUSE from Walt Disney World® Resort will lead the procession down North Michigan Avenue, illuminating one million lights on more than 200 trees. Santa Claus will arrive aboard the Wintrust Grand Finale Float, followed by the Wintrust Fireworks Spectacular over the Chicago River.

Festivities begin at 11 a.m. in Lights Festival Lane in Pioneer Court, featuring free concerts, family activities, and holiday giveaways. Neon Trees, Michael James Scott, and Thelma Houston headline the entertainment, with the full stage schedule and activities detailed below.



LIGHTS FESTIVAL LANE

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lights Festival Lane in Pioneer Court, 401 N. Michigan Avenue, welcomes families for live entertainment, holiday activities, samples, games and giveaways.

Stage lineup



11 a.m. | Mariachi Sirenas - Chicago-based, all-women mariachi ensemble

11:30 a.m. | Chicago Gay Men's Chorus - Chicago vocal ensemble

11:45 a.m. | Thelma Houston - GRAMMY Award-winning Motown and disco legend; her recording of“Don't Leave Me This Way” celebrates its 50th anniversary

12 p.m. | Justin Roberts and the Not Ready for Naptime Players - Five-time GRAMMY nominee and Chicago power-pop children's music band

1 p.m. | Michael James Scott - Record-breaking Genie in Disney's Aladdin and artist behind the pop-soul single“Brighter”

2 p.m. | Neon Trees - Billboard Music Award-winning pop-rock band behind“Everybody Talks” and“Animal” 3 p.m. | Jared the Juggler - Juggler and family entertainer

Activities and experiences

Style expert and television personality Carson Kressley will join the celebration as its holiday fashion correspondent and commemorate the official 2026 festival sweater designed by local artist Elena Fiorenza. Guests are encouraged to wear their most outrageously festive holiday sweaters to this year's event.

Activities include:



Wintrust Pavilion - Bring the whole family to Wintrust's Pavilion for a complimentary photo with Santa in a winter wonderland of snowmen, skating animals, and peppermint-sweet decor. Balloon twisting and complimentary instant photos are courtesy of Wintrust.

Eli's Cheesecake - Enjoy free Eli's Cheesecake slice decorating with students from the Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences. Donate $5 to receive a free individually wrapped cheesecake slice, or donate $20 or more to get a free whole cheesecake, with all proceeds benefiting Nourishing Hope.

Dunkin' - Enjoy festive pick-me-ups including Dunkin' Refreshers, hot chocolate, Cloud Lattes, and Munchkins. Enjoy a little extra holiday cheer with exclusive merch and a fun, gamified experience for the whole family.

Chicagoland Kia Dealers - Join Kia for a festive experience, including a display of the 2027 Kia Carnival HEV (Hybrid).

Illinois Lottery - Visit the Illinois Lottery display for lottery tickets, giveaways, and fun holiday photos.

CN Railroad - Stop by the CN Railroad booth to spin the Rail Safety Prize Wheel for a chance to win fun CN-branded prizes while learning a few simple, important tips for staying safe around trains and railroad tracks.

Navy Pier - Celebrate the season and visit the Navy Pier booth for a chance to win prizes, including rides on the Centennial Wheel and Wintrust WinterWonderFest tickets. The fun continues after the Lights Festival with even more fireworks at Navy Pier at 8:30 PM!

Lifeway Kefir - Stop by to sample delicious, probiotic-rich kefir flavors and learn more about the benefits of cultured dairy and gut health. Complimentary Kefir samples, fun Lifeway-branded swag, and promotional giveaways.

Northwestern Medicine - Visit the Northwestern Medicine tent for a hands-on activity inspired by health and science for the whole family. Test your skills with a life-size Operation-style game and learn more about Northwestern Medicine's 200+ locations across the Chicago area. The Magnificent Mile® Association – Stop by for details about The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival®, including parade times, stage performances, and activities along the Avenue. Be sure to pick up the limited-edition 35th anniversary commemorative holiday ornament, available for purchase while supplies last.

THE EVENING PARADE

At 5:30 p.m., the parade steps off at Oak Street and Michigan Avenue, traveling south to the Chicago River before turning east on Wacker Drive and ending at Columbus Drive. Spectators can watch along both sides of North Michigan Avenue and from the south side of Wacker Drive. The parade features brightly lit floats, giant helium balloons, marching bands, and performance groups, with Neon Trees, Michael James Scott, and Thelma Houston also appearing in the evening lineup. Carson Kressley serves as a parade correspondent, and the Wintrust Mascot Party brings Chicago sports mascots to the festivities. Highlights include:

Disney Friends



MICKEY MOUSE and MINNIE MOUSE from Walt Disney World® Resort lead the parade as Grand Marshals, dressed in their holiday finest aboard their holiday float.

GOOFY and STITCH join the festivities aboard the colorful Holiday Gazebo float.

BUZZ LIGHTYEAR and JESSIE from Toy Story ride aboard a giant toy wagon on the Toy Story PIXAR float.

SULLEY brings the magic of Monsters, Inc. to life aboard a Monstropolis-inspired float.

ANNA and ELSA arrive in a sparkling carriage wearing festive outfits inspired by Olaf's Frozen Adventure. KYLEE WITHERS, Walt Disney World® Resort Ambassador, joins the holiday celebration.

Floats and More



Winter Wonderland Float - Pop-rock band Neon Trees joins the parade, performing“Everybody Talks,”“Animal,” and“Holiday Rock.”

Wintrust Holiday Express Float - Broadway star Michael James Scott performs his single“Brighter” with a Chicago twist.

City Cruises Float - GRAMMY Award-winning performer Thelma Houston joins the parade atop this replica of the Odyssey Chicago River yacht, adorned with thousands of twinkling lights.

Eli's Cheesecake Float with The Rhythm Messengers – Lights Festival founder and Eli's Cheesecake President Marc Schulman will bring Eli's first-ever festival float, alongside the company's iconic BIG SLICE mascot. The Rhythm Messengers will put their own spin on Eli's Cheesecake theme music, while team members hand out cheesecake brownies along the parade route.

Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana dealers – 2027 Kia Seltos and Telluride HEV vehicles will escort Santa Claus down the parade route, mixing the charm of the season with a bit of automotive flair.

Lifeway Kefir Float - Lifeway Foods is lighting up Michigan Avenue with a holiday sleigh filled with Lifeway's most beloved, gut-healthy products, with a cheerful “Stay Cultured Chicago!” message and a delightful performance from Uniting Voices.

Annual Wintrust Mascot Party – Wintrust's own Buck will be teaming up with all your favorite hometown sports mascots to high-five, dance, and spread holiday cheer.

Chicago Pride Guard and Nourishing Hope Float - Large H-O-P-E letters celebrate Nourishing Hope and its free groceries, mental-health services, and social services.

Metra Float - Metra will spread holiday cheer with their beautiful float crafted by their gifted mechanical team. Metra prides itself on connecting communities, and at the heart of their organization are their employees, who will be joined by senior leadership, friends and family.

CN Railroad Float - CN Railroad returns for its sixth year at The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival, joined once again by Little Obie, their festive six-foot-tall locomotive and rail safety ambassador.

Choose Chicago Float - Chicago's tourism organization brings the Warmest City to Michigan Avenue with its iconic four stars, sparkling lights, holiday greenery, and a DJ. Named Best Big City in the U.S. ten years running, Chicago is never done, never outdone!

Flood Brothers – Flood Brothers Disposal returns for its second year with its Holiday truck, celebrating over 95 years of helping Chicagoland shine.

Ozinga's Merry Mixer - More than 32,000 programmed lights adorn one of Ozinga's red-and-white striped concrete mixers as the Merry Mixer celebrates its 10th anniversary.

93.9 LITE FM Float – 93.9 LITE FM, Chicago's Christmas Music Station, will bring holiday cheer to the parade with a festive float celebrating 26 years of spreading Christmas magic across Chicagoland.

Double-decker buses - representing Enjoy Illinois, Choose Chicago and Santa's Wrigley Building Wonderland Express.

CTA Holiday Bus – In addition to the parade, commutes of thousands and the streets of Chicago are all made merry with this festive bus.

Big Lincoln balloon - 35-foot-tall helium balloon of the United States' 16th president presented by Enjoy Illinois.

Santa Kermit the Frog Balloon – All 60 feet of the most festive frog in town is returning to The Magnificent Mile.

Animal Balloon – Animal from The Muppets is taking a break from banging on the drums to join the Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival. The 20-foot-tall, 50-foot-long Animal wishes everyone the happiest of holidays. Wintrust Grand Finale Float - Santa Claus arrives with his sleigh and reindeer to officially ring in the holiday season in Chicago!

Five marching bands from across the country will bring a combined 800 members to the parade:



Greendale High School Marching Band, Wisconsin - 180 members – presented by Shoreline Sightseeing

Normal Marching Band, Illinois - 140 members – presented by Enjoy Illinois

Sylvania High School Marching Band, Ohio - 180 members

Harrison Central High School Marching Band, Mississippi - 150 members Palmetto Ridge High School Band, Naples, Florida - 150 members

Additional performers include:



Uniting Voices - Chicago youth choral organization, formerly Chicago Children's Choir, bringing young people from diverse backgrounds together through music.

South Shore Drill Team - Chicago-based youth performance group known for its precision drills and choreography.

Petoskey Steel Drum Band - Michigan student ensemble blending Caribbean steel drum sounds with contemporary favorites.

Crystal Lake Strikers Drumline - High-energy percussion ensemble from Crystal Lake, Illinois, known for rhythmic cadences and drum arrangements, sponsored by Wintrust.

Chicago Gay Men's Chorus - Inclusive performing arts ensemble combining choral music, musical theater, and cabaret.

Mariachi Sirenas - Chicago's first all-women mariachi ensemble, celebrating Mexican musical traditions. Cirque Wheel Jam - Chicago-based circus arts performers specializing in wheel gymnastics and acrobatics.

Wintrust Fireworks Spectacular

Following the parade, around 7:15 p.m., the Wintrust Fireworks Spectacular lights up the Chicago River at Michigan Avenue with the most spectacular display in its 35-year history, choreographed to a holiday-themed soundtrack.

PLAN YOUR VISIT

Visitors can extend the celebration with shopping, dining, and an overnight stay. Explore hotel offerings, attractions and ideas for a holiday weekend at TheMagnificentMile.com.

This year's event is brought to you by title sponsor, Wintrust, with support from Enjoy Illinois and Kia.

HOW TO WATCH

The broadcast, hosted by Cheryl Burton and Ryan Chiaverini, will air Sunday, November 22, from 6–7 p.m. on ABC 7 Chicago, abc7chicago.com, Disney+ under the Live tab, and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku. The program will also be available to audiences nationwide throughout the holiday season. Check local listings for broadcast information.

MEDIA AND SOCIAL

Official hashtag: #WintrustLightsFest

Facebook: Facebook.com/MagnificentMile

Instagram and X: @TheMagMile

Website: TheMagnificentMile.com

Media assets can be found here

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ABOUT THE MAGNIFICENT MILE ASSOCIATION

Organizer of The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival®, The Magnificent Mile Association is a private, non-profit membership organization with a mission of preserving, promoting, and enhancing one of Chicago's most unique neighborhoods. The organization represents 700 members, including retailers, hotels, restaurants, popular attractions, and commercial, institutional, and residential properties. For more information, visit themagnificentmile.com.

ABOUT WINTRUST

Wintrust is a financial holding company with approximately $76 billion in assets whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Guided by its“Different Approach, Better Results” philosophy, Wintrust offers the sophisticated resources of a large bank while providing a community banking experience to each customer. Wintrust operates more than 200 retail banking locations through 16 community bank subsidiaries in the greater Chicago, southern Wisconsin, west Michigan, northwest Indiana, and southwest Florida market areas. In addition, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units, providing residential mortgage origination, wealth management, commercial and life insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing/outsourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges. For more information, please visit wintrust.com

ABOUT Walt Disney World® Resort

Walt Disney World® Resort is a world-class entertainment and recreation destination featuring four of the most popular theme parks from around the globe, two thrilling water parks, nearly 30,000 hotel rooms, a sports complex, four golf courses and Disney Springs-a metropolis of shopping, dining and entertainment. Since 1971, Walt Disney World has focused on delivering legendary guest service and one-of-a-kind experiences that make it the largest and most visited theme park destination in the world where families create magical memories. Guests can learn more about planning their Walt Disney World vacation at DisneyWorld.com.





Attachments



Santa Claus Arrives Aboard the Wintrust Grand Finale Float Wintrust Fireworks Spectacular Lights Up the Chicago River

CONTACT: Beth Heller The Magnificent Mile Association...