MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Honors recognize achievements in artificial intelligence, business operations and corporate communications

San Francisco, CA, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six Avahi employees have earned Stevie® Awards in the 23rd annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Their Gold, Silver or Bronze placements were announced November 16 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.







Avahi team attending 2026 Stevie Award for Women in Business

The honorees represent the technical and business teams behind Avahi, and their work ranges from delivering customer AI projects to reducing project launch times and advancing research on misogyny detection.

This year's Avahi recipients are:



Oshin Dipani, Sales Operations Lead: Gold, Achievement in Sales or Revenue Generation.

Dipani redesigned Avahi's sales-to-delivery process, cutting the time from contract signature to project kickoff from approximately 45 days to 14. She also identified approximately $450,000 in underutilized AWS funding and partner benefits.

Tania Alcantara, Data Scientist: Gold, AI Researcher of the Year.

Alcantara created MiSonGyny, an international research initiative for detecting misogynistic discourse in Spanish-language song lyrics. She combines this research with generative AI delivery at Avahi and leadership in IEEE's Women in Engineering community in Mexico.

Thais Rebequi, Public Relations: Gold, Achievement in Corporate Communications.

Rebequi built Avahi's corporate communications function from the ground up. She grew the company's LinkedIn following by 107% and developed award submissions that earned Avahi five wins in 14 months.

Linjing (LJ) Wen, Technical Project Manager: Silver, Woman of the Year in Artificial Intelligence.

Wen delivered a $2.6 million portfolio across 18 generative AI engagements and built AI tools that reduce the manual work involved in project planning and kickoff preparation.

Jessica Borja, ML/AI Engineer and Data Scientist: Silver, Woman of the Year in Artificial Intelligence.

Borja combines published AI and robotics research with customer delivery. At Avahi, she scoped six AI engagements and founded a presales documentation tool adopted across the organization. Shweta Bajaj, Head of Operations: Bronze, Female Executive of the Year, Business Services, 11 to 2,500 Employees. Bajaj built the operational systems supporting Avahi's expansion to more than 100 employees. Her workflow automation initiatives reduced manual processing time by up to 40%.

“These six women have changed how we build AI, deliver projects and run Avahi,” said Jack Singh, CEO of Avahi.“Their achievements show why recognition in technology should reach beyond engineering alone. Research, operations and communications all shape whether good ideas become useful results.”

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs and employees, and the organizations they run, worldwide. Additional information is available at

About Avahi

Avahi is an AI and technology solutions provider that helps organizations turn complex business needs into dependable production systems. Its teams support the complete delivery lifecycle across AI strategy, solution design, data engineering, application and agent development, systems integration, evaluation, governance, security, deployment, and managed operations.

Avahi works with growth-stage, mid-market, and enterprise organizations across regulated and digital-native industries. The company combines technical depth, accountable execution, and a focus on measurable business outcomes.

Learn more at

Press Inquiries

For media inquiries, please contact:

Thais Rebequi

PR Specialist

thais.rebequi [at] avahi.ai