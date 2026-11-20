MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading CIOs honored for leadership, innovation, and business impact at the GeorgiaCIO ORBIE Awards on November 19, 2026 at the Hotel at Avalon.









ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 GeorgiaCIO ORBIE Awards honored leading chief information officers (CIOs) from Phase IV Ventures, IBM, JAS Worldwide, The Home Depot, Rollins, Deluxe Corporation, and Lazer Logistics for their exceptional leadership. Hosted by GeorgiaCIO, one of over 50 Inspire Leadership Network chapters, the prestigious award honors CIOs who drive business transformation and industry impact. View finalists, partners, and more on the Digital ORBIE Feature.

This exclusive event brought together top executives and industry leaders from GeorgiaCIO. The morning honored excellence in technology leadership across seven award categories at the Hotel at Avalon.

“Behind every technology innovation is a CIO leading the vision and shaping the strategy,” said Jake Elson, GeorgiaCIO Chair.“The ORBIE Awards are the ultimate recognition program for the leaders behind the work.”

Meet the 2026 GeorgiaCIO ORBIE Award Winners:



Anil Cheriyan, CEO, Founder, Phase IV Ventures, received the Lifetime Achievement ORBIE.

Khwaja Shaik, CTO, IBM, received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $8 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

Vishal Bedi, Global CIO, JAS Worldwide, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $5 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

Angie Brown, EVP & CIO, The Home Depot, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $16 billion annual revenue.

Renee Pearson, CIO, Rollins, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $4 billion annual revenue.

Yogaraj Jayaprakasam, CTO, Deluxe Corporation, received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue. Melanie Sandlin, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Lazer Logistics, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $1 billion annual revenue.



About the ORBIE:

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of leaders. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:



Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation Engagement in industry and community endeavors



GeorgiaCIO ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The keynote address for the GeorgiaCIO ORBIE Awards was delivered by Anil Cheriyan, CEO, Founder, Phase IV Ventures, who was interviewed by Brian Shield, CIO, Safe-Guard Products International. Over 400 guests attended, representing leading Georgia organizations and their technology partners.

The following partners made the 2026 GeorgiaCIO ORBIE Awards possible:



Underwriters: Brooksource, Google Cloud, Kanini, Slalom, & Stable Kernel

Gold Partners: Auditmacs, Cato Networks, Cloudflare, Comcast Business, Freshworks, IBM, Rimini Street, & Sarral Global Inc

Silver Partners: Cisco, Deloitte, Palo Alto Networks, Moveworks from ServiceNow, T-Mobile, & Tata Consultancy Services

Bronze Partners: Accenture, AWS, SpectroCloud, Between Pixels, Databricks, Gantec, iVision, Everforth Quinnox, TSA Inc, & Tyler Technologies

Media Partner: Atlanta Business Chronicle Nonprofit Partner: Year Up United



To learn more about partnership opportunities and how to connect with leading C-suite executives across North America, click here.

About GeorgiaCIO:

GeorgiaCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief information officers (CIOs) in Georgia. As one of over 50 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, GeorgiaCIO belongs to a national membership organization exclusively comprised of C-suite leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

GeorgiaCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, with support from an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives support the chapter and ensure the programs remain member-led and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

About Inspire Leadership Network:

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With over 2,000 members across over 50 chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today's most challenging executive roles.

Media Contact

Nicole Lammes

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