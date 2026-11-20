MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether BillionToOne, Inc. (“BillionToOne” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BLLN) complied with federal securities laws. On November 18, 2026, Fuzzy Panda Research published a report alleging, among other things, that“TN investigators found 'a credible allegation of fraud has been established' and allege violations of both State & Federal False Claims Acts.” On this news, the price of the Company's stock dropped.

If you purchased BillionToOne stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at ... or Joshua Karr, Esq. at ..., call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

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