Biosimilar Interleukins Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Biosimilar Interleukins Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The biosimilar interleukins market has been witnessing remarkable growth, driven by multiple healthcare trends and increasing demand for affordable biologic treatments. As more patients gain access to these therapies and awareness around biosimilars rises, the market is set for significant expansion in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, leading regions, and future outlook for biosimilar interleukins.

Rapid Growth in Biosimilar Interleukins Market Size

The biosimilar interleukins market has experienced rapid growth recently, with its valuation projected to increase from $7.52 billion in 2025 to $10.54 billion in 2026, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.2%. This past growth is largely due to the high costs associated with original interleukin biologics, the rising incidence of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and increasing cases of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. Additionally, limited patient access to biologic therapies and greater awareness of biologics' role in immune system modulation have played important roles in driving demand.

Download a free sample of the biosimilar interleukins market report:



Future Market Outlook and Growth Projections for Biosimilar Interleukins

Looking ahead, the biosimilar interleukins market is expected to continue its exponential rise, reaching $41.22 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 40.6%. This surge is anticipated to be fueled by the expiration of patents on branded interleukins, expansion of biosimilar pipelines in clinical development, and growing acceptance among physicians of biosimilar products. Supportive government policies promoting biosimilars and increased demand for cost-effective biologic treatments in oncology and immunology further contribute to this trend. Key developments include wider adoption of biosimilar interleukins in managing autoimmune diseases, approvals for multiple therapeutic indications, and strengthened regulatory support encouraging broader biosimilar use.

Understanding Biosimilar Interleukins and Their Medical Role

Biosimilar interleukins are lab-produced versions of naturally occurring interleukins, which are signaling proteins secreted by white blood cells (leukocytes) to regulate immune responses. These biologic agents act as immune response modifiers, often utilized to boost the immune system in cancer therapies and other immune-related treatments by modulating cell growth, activation, and migration.

View the full biosimilar interleukins market report:



Rising Autoimmune Disease Prevalence as a Growth Catalyst

One of the main drivers boosting the biosimilar interleukins market is the growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis. These conditions occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy body tissues. Biologic treatments, including anti-interleukin antibodies, have demonstrated significant effectiveness in controlling immune cell behavior and reducing disease activity. For example, in February 2024, data from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) reported a global annual increase in autoimmune disease incidence and prevalence by 19.1% and 12.5%, respectively. This upward trend in autoimmune disorders is directly increasing the need for biosimilar interleukins, supporting strong market growth.

North America Stands Out as the Leading Market for Biosimilar Interleukins

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the biosimilar interleukins market. The market analysis also considers other regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics. Going forward, North America's dominance is expected to continue, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure and robust adoption of biosimilar therapies.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Biosimilar Interleukins Market Is Projected to Expand at a 40.6% CAGR, Attaining a Value of $41.22 Billion by 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 20, 2026, 18:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.