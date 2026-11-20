Kingdom of Earth presented by NMACC; Artist Subodh Gupta for India Art Architecture and Design Biennale (IAADB) 2026, New Delhi. Photo courtesy of NMACC.

A monumental installation of ruined columns and sculpted animals, rising from the lawns of Delhi's Purana Qila, reflects on impermanence, ruin and renewal

MUMBAI, INDIA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) will present Kingdom of Earth (2016–2026), a monumental outdoor installation by internationally acclaimed artist Subodh Gupta, at the India Art, Architecture & Design Biennale (IAADB) 2026 in New Delhi. Sited within the landscaped grounds of the sixteenth-century fort Purana Qila, the work will be on view from December 4, 2026, through March 21, 2027, across the Biennale's 108-day run. Conceptualised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, IAADB 2026 is the second edition of the largest platform of its kind in India, bringing together cultural institutions, artists, curators, architects, and designers.“Art connects our past and present, and India's heritage with contemporary expression. Subodh Gupta's Kingdom of Earth, from the Art House to Purana Qila, embodies that belief, inviting us to see history not as fixed, but as a living lens on today's world. Through the India Art, Architecture & Design Biennale, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is proud to place this powerful work in conversation with one of Delhi's most storied sites, enabling opportunities to experience art, architecture and history,” shares Ms. Isha Ambani.NMACC's showcase at the Biennale, is a nod to the theme, Tat Tvam Asi (You Are That) – Reconnecting in an Age of Distraction, which draws on the Upanishadic insight that the self is not separate from the world it beholds. Through the four threads of Reflection, Rejuvenation, Renewal and Resilience, the Biennale proposes every venue“not as backdrop but as mirror.”The exhibit titled - Kingdom of Earth - explores humanity's desire to build for permanence against the inevitability of destruction over time, inviting a reconnection and recentring through the image of the ruin. In its first outdoor presentation, curated by Dr. Amin Jaffer, the work is conceived so that Gupta's columns appear to rise directly from the lawns of the Purana Qila archaeological park, within a site itself marked by successive periods of construction, destruction, occupation and rediscovery. As Dr. Jaffer states:“Contemporary sculpture and historic monument consequently begin to mirror one another: both are understood through what survives”.Kingdom of Earth consists of ruined monumental columns, populated by sculpted animals and an accumulation of disparate materials. The column is among the most persistent symbols of civilisation, belonging to architecture conceived to endure; the ruin is evidence that time destroys all. The work asks what remains of the worlds we construct when their original purposes, inhabitants and systems of meaning have disappeared. As Gupta says,“Ruins and civilizations make me think about our planet over a longer span of time, dinosaur time, ancient cultures, and us today. All these layers exist together. At Purana Qila, the work sits among these traces of time, bringing its imagined ruins into a conversation with the history of the place”. The animals introduce a different sense of time, inhabiting the architectural remnants as though the human order has receded, and complicating the distinction between culture and nature, monument and landscape. In Gupta's hands, ordinary materials are assembled, weathered and layered into forms that carry civilisational meaning.Previously featured at the NMACC Art House in April 2026, Kingdom of Earth was part of the landmark solo exhibition एक मुट्ठी आसमान (A Fistful of Sky), curated by Clare Lilley. The display at Purana Qila extends that work from the gallery into the open air at one of Delhi's most storied monuments.From the recent partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and Serendipity Arts for the National Pavilion of India at the 61st International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia, to the presence at the India Art, Architecture & Design Biennale 2026, this presentation further augments NMACC's vision of bringing the best of India to the world and the best of the world to India.About Subodh GuptaSubodh Gupta (b. 1964, Khagaul, India) works across sculpture, installation, painting, photography, video and performance. He is widely recognised for transforming everyday objects into powerful symbols of social, economic and cultural life in contemporary India, with sculpture a central axis of his practice. His work has been shown in solo exhibitions at major institutions including Bihar Museum (2024–25), Monnaie de Paris (2018), the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art (2017) and the National Gallery of Victoria (2016). His mid-career survey, curated by Germano Celant, was held at the National Gallery of Modern Art, India, in 2012, and in 2013 he was named Chevalier dans l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the Government of France.About the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural CentreThe Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary arts destination in the heart of Mumbai, India. Since opening in March 2023, it has emerged as a defining cultural force, bringing together the best of India and the world across live performance, visual art, and craft on a world-class stage.The Centre is home to three dynamic performing arts venues – the 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the 198-seat Studio Theatre, and the intimate 80-seat Cube – alongside the four-storey Art House, a visual arts space featuring exhibitions and immersive installations by leading artists and curators from India and around the world. Across its concourses, NMACC features a remarkable collection of public art by renowned Indian and international artists, alongside Swadesh by Reliance Foundation, an evolving exposition celebrating India's rich artisanal traditions.The Centre has made a significant mark in just three years, presenting an exceptional array of visual arts showcases such as POP: FAME, LOVE AND POWER by Lawrence Van Hagen, Run As Fast As You Can by TOILETPAPER, two acclaimed editions of Bhakti, UNDER THE SUN by Doug Aitken, A Fistful of Sky by Subodh Gupta and Second Nature by Superblue, among others.The National Pavilion of India at the 61st International Art Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia – Geographies of Distance: remembering home – presented by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in partnership with NMACC and Serendipity Arts, and curated by Dr. Amin Jaffer, further reinforces the Centre's growing cultural presence.

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Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Shows Subodh Gupta's Kingdom of Earth at India Art, Architecture & Design Biennale News Provided By Resnicow and Associates November 20, 2026, 18:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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