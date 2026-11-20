MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Environmental Protection, the solution resource for managing air, water, energy and waste issues, part of 1105 Media, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2026 Environmental Protection New Product of the Year awards.The program, now in its 17th year, honors the outstanding achievements of industry manufacturers whose products are considered particularly noteworthy for making environmental professionals' work easier, more efficient and more productive.“Environmental professionals face increasingly complex challenges, and innovation plays an important role in helping them meet those demands,” said David Kopf, group publisher and executive editor of Environmental Protection.“This year's winners demonstrate the industry's commitment to developing practical, forward-thinking solutions that help organizations work more efficiently and effectively. We congratulate all of our 2026 winners on their achievements.”The 2026 Award WinnersAir Quality SolutionsMEGAcel I High Flow from AAF InternationalCompliance & RegulationsRegulation Analysis Agent from CorityData Analysis Tools & InstrumentsHydrophone 2 from Fluid Conservation SystemsEnergy Efficiency/Renewable EnergyRenewAire LE5X Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) from RenewAireEnvironmental ManagementSustainability Invoice Scanning Agent from CorityGreen Buildings & SustainabilityRenewAire LE5X Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) from RenewAireGreen Technology & ServicesSWTrueFormTF-95NV Navy 3.5mil Nitrile Gloves from SW Sustainability SolutionsSoftware/SaaS-Artificial IntelligenceSustainability Invoice Scanning Agent from CoritySoil and GroundwaterFunnel Containment Bag from Andax IndustriesSpill Containment & CleanupATEX EasySwitch Wet-Dry Vac from EXAIR LLCStormwaterPIGSediment Filter Sock from New PigWaste Management & PlanningFunnel Containment Bag from Andax IndustriesInformation on the 2027 Environmental Protection New Product of the Year award program will be available on eponline next year.

Alex Saurman

1105 Media Inc

asaurman@1105media

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Environmental Protection Announces 2026 New Product of the Year Award Program Winners News Provided By 1105 Media Inc November 20, 2026, 18:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, Waste Management



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