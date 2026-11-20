Environmental Protection Announces 2026 New Product Of The Year Award Program Winners
The program, now in its 17th year, honors the outstanding achievements of industry manufacturers whose products are considered particularly noteworthy for making environmental professionals' work easier, more efficient and more productive.
“Environmental professionals face increasingly complex challenges, and innovation plays an important role in helping them meet those demands,” said David Kopf, group publisher and executive editor of Environmental Protection.“This year's winners demonstrate the industry's commitment to developing practical, forward-thinking solutions that help organizations work more efficiently and effectively. We congratulate all of our 2026 winners on their achievements.”
The 2026 Award Winners
Air Quality Solutions
MEGAcel I High Flow from AAF International
Compliance & Regulations
Regulation Analysis Agent from Cority
Data Analysis Tools & Instruments
Hydrophone 2 from Fluid Conservation Systems
Energy Efficiency/Renewable Energy
RenewAire LE5X Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) from RenewAire
Environmental Management
Sustainability Invoice Scanning Agent from Cority
Green Buildings & Sustainability
RenewAire LE5X Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) from RenewAire
Green Technology & Services
SW® TrueForm® TF-95NV Navy 3.5mil Nitrile Gloves from SW Sustainability Solutions
Software/SaaS-Artificial Intelligence
Sustainability Invoice Scanning Agent from Cority
Soil and Groundwater
Funnel Containment Bag from Andax Industries
Spill Containment & Cleanup
ATEX EasySwitch Wet-Dry Vac from EXAIR LLC
Stormwater
PIG® Sediment Filter Sock from New Pig
Waste Management & Planning
Funnel Containment Bag from Andax Industries
Information on the 2027 Environmental Protection New Product of the Year award program will be available on eponline next year.
Alex Saurman
1105 Media Inc
asaurman@1105media
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