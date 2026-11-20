Growthware Live Office

New Live Office brings real-time messaging, virtual meetings, team presence, and collaboration directly into Growthware's connected business platform.

TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Growthware Launches Live Office to Connect Teams and Business Operations

Building on its vision beyond disconnected apps, Growthware introduces real-time communication and collaboration within its business operating platform.

Growthware today announced the launch of Live Office, a real-time communication and collaboration environment integrated into its Growth Operating System, connecting employees, meetings, messaging, and shared workspaces with the broader business platform.

The announcement builds on a vision Growthware outlined in its October 28, 2026 article,“The Live Office: Why the Future of Business Is More Than a Collection of Apps.”

In that article, Growthware challenged a fundamental problem in modern business technology: companies have spent decades digitizing operations, yet the people running those operations still communicate through disconnected applications.

Today, Growthware is turning that vision into an available product.

From a Vision of Connected Business to a Live Office

Traditional business technology stacks separate customer management, scheduling, payments, employee messaging, and virtual meetings into different applications.

While each tool performs an essential function, the conversations that connect business activities are frequently scattered across systems.

Growthware believes communication should not be another disconnected layer of the technology stack. It should be a foundational component of business operations.

That philosophy became the basis for Live Office.

Following the launch of Growthware's full Growth Operating System in October, the company is now expanding its connected platform to include the people and conversations behind everyday business activity.

An Innovation Driven by Growthware's CTO

The idea for Live Office originated with Growthware Chief Technology Officer Austin Gray, who independently identified authentic communication as a fundamental requirement for successful service-oriented and team-based businesses.

Rather than waiting for a formal product directive, Gray began developing a solution that would make collaboration a native part of the Growthware experience.

“The decision to build the live office feature came about with the realization that authentic communication and the ability to successfully navigate conversation is fundamental to successful team-based and service-oriented businesses. I knew that Growthware would be so much better if we could unlock that for our customers.”

- Austin Gray, Chief Technology Officer, Growthware

Gray's engineering-led initiative evolved into Live Office, an integrated environment designed around how people actually communicate and work together.

What Growthware Live Office Delivers

Live Office brings several communication and collaboration capabilities together within Growthware:

Real-Time Team Presence: See who's online, identify available teammates, and connect directly.

Voice and Video Meetings: Start live calls, collaborate with employees, and invite external guests without requiring internal workspace accounts.

Company Channels and Private Groups: Organize conversations across departments, projects, and teams.

Direct Messaging: Maintain individual conversations within the platform.

Call History: Revisit previous meetings and associated saved conversations.

Files and Forms: Access shared documents, organized folders, business forms, and submission activity within the Office workspace.

These capabilities bring employee communication closer to the operational environment businesses already use to manage their work.

Delivering on the Live Office Philosophy

Growthware's earlier article identified several principles that should define the next generation of digital workplaces: connecting departments, making teammates accessible, reducing barriers to customer participation, and maintaining communication continuity.

Live Office puts those principles into practice.

The company believes the next evolution of business technology is not simply about adding more software features. It is about creating environments where people, conversations, and business operations work together.

By combining Live Office with its existing Growth Operating System, Growthware is advancing a more connected approach to business software.

The future of business isn't another collection of disconnected applications. It's a connected environment built around the people running the business.

Availability

Growthware Live Office is available now within the Growthware platform, subject to applicable account permissions and service availability.

Read the original article:

Explore the official Live Office announcement:

About Growthware

Growthware is a connected business operating platform built by operators, for operators. The company unifies essential capabilities including customer relationship management, scheduling, payments, events, content creation, memberships, communication, and collaboration to help businesses simplify operations and support sustainable growth.

Website:

Randall Turner

Growthware

+1 202-838-5984

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Growthware Launches Live Office to Connect Teams and Business Operations News Provided By Growthware November 20, 2026, 18:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.