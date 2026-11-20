Illustration: Questions regarding quality assurance, product verification, and regulatory accountability in dental tourism.

NUSSBAUMEN, SWITZERLAND, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cross-border dental treatment-particularly dental tourism to Turkey-carries significant health, financial, and practical risks when expectations regarding material authenticity, clinical durability, and post-treatment accountability are not met. A documented case involving International Plus highlights key issues around product verification, treatment outcomes, and institutional responsiveness.Key Documented Points:- Treatment Scope vs. Outcome: The arrangement involved 28 zirconia crowns associated with the Straumann brand and a stated 25-year warranty. After 11 months, 6 crowns fractured or crumbled, and dental assessments in both Switzerland and Turkey identified serious clinical deficiencies.- Manufacturer Verification: Product verification by Straumann indicated that the items in question were not genuine Straumann products, raising concerns regarding counterfeit dental materials and brand misappropriation.- Authorities and Chambers: Multiple escalations to the Turkish Ministry of Health (T.C. Sağlık Bakanlığı) remained unanswered. Inquiries and filings involving USHAŞ (Ref: 23885, 42910, 42921, 42922, 42923, 43119, 43120, 43121, 43126, 43635, 44233) have seen prolonged administrative inactivity. The Turkish Dental Association (TDB) has experienced delays without issuing file numbers, formal reference numbers from the Istanbul Dental Chamber (İDO) remain pending, and Atlas Üniversitesi directed responsibility toward medical facilities.- Entity & Review Transparency: In connection with International Plus, communications referenced an entity named "Yıldırım Law Partners," which does not appear in the official register of the Union of Turkish Bar Associations (TBB). Meanwhile, Trustpilot has removed reviews found to violate platform guidelines.- Ongoing Public Documentation and Coverage: Further reporting and public documentation on these developments are planned over the long term, including coverage across industry and international media channels, to maintain public transparency regarding patient risks and institutional oversight.Patients considering dental procedures abroad-or specifically with providers such as International Plus-are advised to independently verify product authenticity, entity registrations, and warranty terms in advance and to weigh potential follow-up costs and enforcement hurdles carefully.

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Dental Tourism in Turkey: Quality Issues, Product Verification and Questions Around International Plus News Provided By AK Tax Advisory & Financial Leadership November 20, 2026, 18:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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