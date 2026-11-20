The Adventure Ready "Outside Magazine" Ford Ranger

The Outside Magazine Ford Ranger will go to a new outdoor enthusiast on Thanksgiving weekend.

The custom interior of the Outside Edition Ford Ranger.

For the right outdoor enthusiast, this Thanksgiving could get them keys to one of the most recognizable overland-themed Ford Rangers ever built.

- Jhan R. Dolphin

LAKE VILLA, IL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The latest promotional vehicle project from J Robert Marketing is now being offered to enthusiasts nationwide through an active auction on Bring a Trailer. The vehicle, a highly customized 2021 Ford Ranger "Outside Edition", represents the culmination of a unique collaboration between Ford Motor Company, Outside Magazine, and an impressive roster of aftermarket industry partners.

For more than two decades, marketing executive Jhan Dolphin has been creating distinctive custom vehicle projects that combine brand storytelling with real-world functionality. Along the way, he has collaborated with rock stars, professional athletes, charitable organizations, coffee companies, and even television productions, transforming vehicles into attention-grabbing co-branded marketing platforms.

"Sometimes our project partners seem a little unusual," said Dolphin. "But that's often exactly what creates even more interest in the vehicles we build. The goal has always been to create something authentic that captures attention while staying true to the theme and vehicle itself."

Behind every project is what Dolphin refers to as the "Midwest Dream Team," a collaboration that includes J Robert Marketing, Attitude Performance of Arlington Heights, Illinois, and CPV Paint & Graphics of Franksville, Wisconsin.

“As a team, we have one very strict rule," Dolphin explained. "Every vehicle has to be designed and built to enhance the original vehicle's utility and performance. It has to appeal to the enthusiast community it was created for. Nothing fake, nothing unsafe, and the vehicle has to perform exactly as intended so that true enthusiasts would be proud to own it."

That philosophy is evident throughout the current Ford Ranger build. Designed for overland travel and adventure camping, the truck features more than 30 premium aftermarket products and upgrades, including:

Custom Katzkin leather seating

BDS performance suspension system

THULE rooftop tent

TruckVault secure storage system

ARB refrigerator/freezer

Custom two-tone paint and graphics package

Numerous additional adventure-travel and off-road enhancements

The vehicle originally debuted in the Ford display at the world-famous SEMA Show in Las Vegas before continuing its promotional journey through magazine features, industry events, television appearances, and participation in the Outside Magazine Pinkbike Tour.

Like many of Dolphin's past projects, the Ranger was designed to be more than a showpiece. Every modification was selected to improve capability, comfort, and real-world usability for outdoor enthusiasts.

"These custom vehicles are incredibly enjoyable to drive and use exactly as they were intended," said Dolphin. "They're often very difficult to let go. But it's time to start the next project, let someone else create new stories, and we simply just can't keep them all."

The auction for the Outside Edition Ford Ranger concludes on Friday, November 27, offering outdoor enthusiasts, collectors, and overland travelers an opportunity to own a professionally built vehicle with an extensive promotional history and a truly unique story.

About J Robert Marketing

J Robert Marketing develops strategic partnerships and promotional programs that connect brands with enthusiast communities through memorable experiences and highly customized specialty vehicles. Over the years, the company has collaborated with leading brands, celebrities, charities, and industry partners to create one-of-a-kind vehicle projects that generate awareness, engagement, and lasting impressions.

For additional information, auction details, or media inquiries, contact:

Jhan Robert Dolphin

J Robert Marketing

+1 847-910-2248

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Overland Adventure-themed Ford Ranger Completes Its Promotional Tour News Provided By J Robert Marketing November 20, 2026, 18:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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