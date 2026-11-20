Advantage | The Authority Company helps CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries build Authority through publishing, media and personal brand services.

Advantage | The Authority Company announced 2027 books by Bill Adams Jr., Christine Astorino, and Mike Rapport on leadership, trade, and customer experience.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Advantage | The Authority Company announces three new books scheduled for release in 2027. These authors, who built careers in entrepreneurship and the corporate world, offer their insights and experience in leadership dynamics, change management, international trade, and environmental design.Advantage | The Authority Company is the home of five publishing imprints: Forbes Books, Entrepreneur Books, SXSW Books, Advantage Books, and Rethink Press. Advantage's thousands of authors and thought leaders who share their expertise and experience are proof of the company's core belief: Writing a book is the most powerful tool for professionals to build authority in their field.- Bill Adams Jr. managed three Fortune 100 companies and founded and sold two management consulting firms, the second one acquired by Perot/Dell. Following his departure from Perot in 1998, he established Whitespace, a management consultancy specializing in innovation and transformation for Fortune 50 and high-growth companies in the technology and healthcare sectors. His new book is centered on the belief that traditional process-based change management has often focused too heavily on workflows and tasks while underweighting the assets that actually create value. Adams presents a different approach to change methodology to help leaders and consultants connect asset formation that delivers value while keeping the customer experience at the center of the change process.Imprint: Advantage Books- Christine Astorino is an experience strategist, designer, and business leader who helps organizations shape how people feel across spaces, products, and services. The daughter of a world-renowned architect, she grew up immersed in design, trained as a landscape architect, and began her career at her family's architecture firm. She went on to found fathom, an experience strategy firm, and hold senior roles at McKinsey & Company, BCG, Oliver Wyman, WeWork, and GNC. In her forthcoming book,“Shaping Experience: The Art of Designing What People Feel,” Astorino shows that every space, product, and service is making people feel something, whether anyone designed it that way or not. Drawing on research and landmark projects such as Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, she distills her approach into practical“Field Notes” for designing with intention, from first insight to the final detail.Imprint: Advantage Books- Mike Rapport is a lifelong aluminum extrusion industry executive who has spent more than two decades challenging unfair trade practices threatening American manufacturers. He helped lay the groundwork for the landmark 2011 antidumping action against Chinese aluminum imports. He later exposed an alleged $1.8 billion customs-duty evasion scheme involving China Zhongwang (United States ex rel. Rapport v. Pengcheng Aluminum Enterprise, Inc., No. 5:15‐cv‐00712 (C.D. Cal.). In his forthcoming book,“The Aluminum War(s): Taking on China - One Man's Quest to Save the Aluminum Extrusion Industry,” Rapport reveals how one American manufacturer became embroiled in an international trade battle involving powerful corporations, government investigations, and billions in disputed imports. Part business memoir, part international trade thriller, it chronicles his fight to protect an industry - and the betrayal that followed.Imprint: Forbes BooksAdvantage | The Authority Company is proud to partner with these authors on their journey as they share their valuable insights and vision. To learn more about our publishing imprints, book promotions, media services, personal brand strategy and processes, please visit theauthoritycompany.About Advantage | The Authority CompanyAdvantage | The Authority Company provides CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries with an array of services that assist them in building their Authority in their areas of expertise, enabling them to gain exceptional visibility, credibility, and recognition. Those services include book publishing under five imprints - Forbes Books, Entrepreneur Books, SXSW Books, Advantage Books, and Rethink Press - in addition to public relations, podcasting, personal brand websites, content creation, brand strategy, and more. Since the company's founding in 2005, Advantage has helped thousands of clients enhance their Authority and their personal brands through its publishing and brand-building services. Advantage Media operates offices in both Charleston, S.C., and London.

Miguel Casellas Gil

Advantage | The Authority Company

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New Books by Advantage Authors Explore Alternative Solutions For Business and Life Challenges News Provided By Advantage Media November 20, 2026, 18:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Chemical Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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