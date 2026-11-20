Patriot Spirit Vodka

Veteran-founded vodka brand presented Destin Songwriter Festival

DESTIN, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Patriot Spirit Vodka, the premium, award-winning, American-made craft vodka created by military veterans, proudly presented the second annual Destin Songwriter Festival in late October.The two-day festival brought acclaimed Nashville hitmakers to Florida's Gulf Coast for five stages of live music, which ranged from free waterfront acoustic performances to a ticketed main stage and intimate VIP sessions along Destin Harbor.The 2026 headliners included Jeffrey Steele, Carolyn Dawn Johnson, Terri Jo Box and Bridgette Tatum. The lineup also featured Bryce Leatherwood, Jamie Floyd, Jessie G, Reed Foley, Kelli Johnson and Matt Wynn.“Songwriters are at the heart of this festival, but it's also about the stories and experiences that bring people together,” said Matthew Pennings, co-founder and CEO of the Destin Songwriter Festival.“Having Patriot Spirit Vodka join us as presenting sponsor felt like a natural fit, especially as we supported Operation Song and the veterans and military families who are such an important part of our community.”Operation Song is a nonprofit that pairs veterans, active-duty military members and their families with professional songwriters to help turn their experiences into songs. Participants share their stories, and songwriters help put those experiences into words and music, creating a song that is uniquely theirs.“America has always had its own soundtrack, one that makes us remember where we've been, what we believe in, and what's worth fighting for,” said Gary Pollakusky, CEO of North American Spirits, Inc. and Northborn Spirits.“Destin and the Emerald Coast have deep ties to America's military. It was an especially meaningful place for the brand to show up.”“Patriot Spirit Vodka also celebrates everyday people who serve, whether they're giving back to their communities or simply pouring a great drink,” Pollakusky said.“From our founding fathers' favorite taverns to broken-in barstools today, America has always come together over a glass.”Patriot Spirit Vodka has a distinctly American three-grain mash bill featuring red wheat, white corn and blue corn. It is double pot-distilled, which preserves the natural character of the ingredients while achieving a clean, smooth finish. Patriot Spirit Vodka's bottle is anchored by the American bald eagle, an enduring symbol of freedom, strength, and independence.About North American Spirits, Inc. and Patriot Spirit VodkaNorth American Spirits, Inc., DBA NASCO, is a multi-brand spirits company focused on developing, acquiring, marketing, and distributing premium alcoholic beverage brands throughout the United States and international markets. NASCO is the owner of Patriot Spirit Vodka, a premium, award-winning, American-made craft vodka created by military veterans for anyone who likes a little love of country in their glass. Produced in the U.S.A. by NASCO subsidiary Northborn Spirits, Inc., Patriot Spirit Vodka is 40% alcohol by volume (80 proof) and distributed by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. The brand is available at Publix Liquors, Luekens Wine & Spirits, and other select retail locations. NASCO is also the licensee of Tekoniak Tequila and Casa Blanca Rosa Tequila, further expanding its portfolio of distinctive premium spirits. Through strategic partnerships, innovative brand development, and expanding distribution networks, NASCO is building a diversified spirits platform dedicated to delivering exceptional products, sustainable growth, and long-term shareholder value.Learn more at NorthAmericanSpirits and PatriotVodka.About Destin Songwriter FestivalThe second annual Destin Songwriter Festival took place October 24–25, 2026, at Destin Harbor and The Alice in Destin, Florida. The festival brought acclaimed Nashville hitmakers to the Florida Gulf Coast for two days of live music.Festival information: DestinSongwriterFestival

Wendy McCarthy

Salt Road Stories

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Patriot Spirit Vodka raises a glass to the storytellers behind American music News Provided By Ignition Branding November 20, 2026, 18:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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