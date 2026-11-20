Trump Sees Real Chance for Peace Between Russia and Ukraine Leaders

US President Donald Trump on Friday signalled that he was hopefull of achieving a settlement to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Trump who returned to the US after a key trilateral with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin said that achieving peace would not be easy as Putin and Zelenskyy disliked each other.

"After addressing the APEC leaders yesterday morning about America's tremendous economic strength. I held a bilateral meeting with President Putin of Russia, who clearly expressed his desire to see the war between Russia and Ukraine end by diplomatic means. And I spoke with our representatives who were doing a good job, but it's it's a tough job. The problem is President Zelensky and President Putin have tremendous hatred, and that's never easy. I thought that would be one of the easier. I had that marked down as one of the easier of the eight that I mentioned, or the six that everyone agrees to, but it's it's a level of hatred that you don't often see. But we're we're having very good talks. I think there's a real good chance that we can get it done," Trump said.

"25,000 soldiers, mostly soldiers, not all, but mostly soldiers, are being killed every single month in that ridiculous war. And frankly, if the election weren't rigged. rigged, where I had to wait four years, that that would never have happened. That war would never have happened," he added.

The US President also hyped up the outcome of his trilateral in Shenzen, highlighting the agreement to not allow nuclear conflict to ever break out. "The result of this historic summit was a first of its kind trilateral peace declaration. The United States, Russia, and China formally agreed that nuclear conflict must never be allowed to happen. We don't want it to ever happen. And for the first time ever, China agreed to conduct trilateral discussions on reducing nuclear arrests," Trump said.

Trump also reiterated the stand that the US will never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon. "We had held one of the most momentous international summits...There was great, great electricity...We discussed the responsibility of the world's three largest nuclear powers by far...But the largest nuclear powers to reduce the risk that these weapons pose to the world...We spoke about the need to cooperate to stop the proliferation of that nuclear threat throughout our planet. And in particular, we talked extensively about ensuring that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. They're crazy. We're not going to let them have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

With positive movement on Ukraine and Iran, it appears that the Trilateral in Shenzen could well have laid the groundwork for the conflicts to get close to closure.