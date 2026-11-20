Congress Sweeps Tonk Panchayati Raj Elections in Major Rajasthan Win

Tonk (Rajasthan) [India], November 20 (ANI): The Congress has registered a resounding victory in the Panchayati Raj elections in Tonk district, considered the stronghold of Congress leader Sachin Pilot, securing an absolute majority in the Zila Parishad as well as all eight Panchayat Samitis. The Congress also emerged victorious in Malpura, Todaraisingh and Pachewar, areas considered the stronghold of Rajasthan Public Health Engineering (PHE) Minister Kanhaiya Lal Chaudhary, delivering a significant setback to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to the election results, the Congress won 25 of the 31 Zila Parishad seats in Tonk, while the BJP managed to secure only five seats. The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) won one seat. In the Panchayat Samiti elections, the Congress secured 95 of the total 160 seats, while the BJP won 46. Hanuman Beniwal's RLP made its electoral debut in the district, winning 10 seats. Independent candidates secured eight seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one seat. The Congress also secured an absolute majority in all eight Panchayat Samitis-Tonk, Niwai, Peeplu, Pachewar, Uniyara, Todaraisingh, Deoli and Malpura. The results have come as a major setback for the BJP, which failed to secure a majority in either the Zila Parishad or any of the eight Panchayat Samitis. The electoral debut of the RLP and BSP has also marked a new development in Tonk's local political landscape.

Meanwhile, Sushma Bairwa, wife of former Congress MLA from Niwai, Prashant Bairwa, has emerged as a potential candidate for the post of Tonk Zila Pramukh after registering a decisive victory from Ward No. 22 of the Zila Parishad. She defeated her nearest rival by a margin of 1,410 votes. Speaking to the media after her victory, Sushma Bairwa credited the Congress leadership, party workers and the electorate for her success, maintaining that the victory belonged to the party and its grassroots workers rather than any individual. She said,“This is the victory of the public, whatever it is. It is Ashok ji's victory, Sachin Pilot ji, Dotasra ji, everyone's support has been there, Harish Meena ji. This is the victory of the public who placed their trust in us; it is the victory of the Congress, it is Prashant ji's victory. Without the support of the public, you cannot reach that position-I have said this before as well. So, a heartfelt thank you to the public. Heartiest congratulations to all the CRs (Panchayat Samiti members) and all the Zila Parishad members who have won. And I would call this the public's victory, I would call it the Congress party's victory.”

When asked about the possibility of her being considered for the post of Zila Pramukh, Bairwa said she would accept whatever responsibility the party entrusted to her and would fulfil it with complete dedication. She added that the Congress victory in the district was the result of the hard work of party workers and the trust placed in them by the public. Criticising the BJP's performance in the state over the past three years, the newly elected Zila Parishad member alleged that the people were dissatisfied with the government's work and wanted the Congress back in power.“You can see what the BJP has done in three years, and in the coming year too, perhaps they won't do anything. So the public had become distressed. They wanted the Congress environment to return, and the work that was done during Congress's tenure to be done again. So the public has shown where the BJP stands on the ground now. That is why you must have seen that our CRs and our DRs have won with a huge majority. It was the public's support, so the Congress party is coming back to power," she added.

Former Niwai-Peeplu MLA Prashant Bairwa also criticised the BJP, alleging that the ruling party had failed to undertake significant development work over the past three years and had not lived up to public expectations. He said the election results reflected the people's dissatisfaction with the BJP and asserted that, with the Congress securing an absolute majority in Tonk district, both the Zila Pramukh and the Pradhans would be from the Congress party. The results are being viewed as a significant political boost for the Congress in Tonk, particularly given the party's strong performance across constituencies associated with both Sachin Pilot and the BJP's state minister Kanhaiya Lal Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also expressed gratitude to party workers in his Tonk Assembly constituency, saying that the party's victory had increased its responsibilities towards the people. In a separate post on X, Pilot thanked Congress workers for their efforts and said that fulfilling the trust reposed in the party by the electorate would remain its foremost priority in the coming days. "I express my heartfelt thanks and sincere gratitude to all Congress workers in the Tonk Assembly constituency. This resounding victory for Congress has made our responsibilities even greater. In the days ahead, fulfilling the trust the people have placed in us will be our top priority. The people's affection and trust are our greatest strength."

At the state level, the Congress also emerged as the frontrunner in the Rajasthan Zila Parishad elections, securing a majority in 27 of the 37 Zila Parishads for which results were announced on Friday. The BJP managed to secure a majority in six districts, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) won a majority in Nagaur. In the elections to 419 Panchayat Samitis across 37 districts, the Congress won 269, the BJP secured 73, while other parties and independent candidates won 60. No party managed to secure a clear majority in 17 Panchayat Samitis. Counting in Kota, Sri Ganganagar, Baran and Karauli districts was scheduled for December 17. The Congress registered victories in several key districts, including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Alwar, Sikar, Barmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Chittorgarh, Jaisalmer, Churu, Jalore and Tonk, among others. The BJP, meanwhile, secured majorities in Udaipur, Ajmer, Pali, Jhalawar, Beawar and Salumber. The results also witnessed setbacks for several political heavyweights, with relatives of ministers and senior leaders failing to secure victories. The wife, two sons and younger brother's wife of Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Jhabar Singh Kharra lost their respective contests. Relatives of Revenue Minister Hemant Meena and Minister of State for Public Works Department Manju Baghmar also faced defeat. (ANI) However, senior BJP leader and former minister Rajendra Rathore managed to strengthen his political position by ensuring the victory of his son and daughter-in-law. Meanwhile, the sister-in-law of former Cooperation Minister Ajay Singh Kilak lost the election. The Panchayati Raj election results come months after the BJP registered a strong performance in Rajasthan's urban local body elections, winning 78 seats in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation and emerging as a major force in the state's civic bodies. (ANI)