In a shocking incident in Karnataka's Belagavi district, a 20-year-old man has allegedly murdered his 78-year-old grandmother over money received under the state government's Gruha Lakshmi scheme. The elderly woman was reportedly being harassed by her grandson, who had been demanding the financial assistance credited to her account for nearly three and a half years. The incident took place in Aralikatti village in Hukkeri taluk and came to light after her body was found in the backwaters of the Ghataprabha River dam. Police have arrested the grandson and the victim's son in connection with the case.

Elderly Woman's Body Found In Ghataprabha River Backwaters

The deceased has been identified as Hammavva Sanadi, 78, a resident of Aralikatti village. On November 15, her body was discovered near Jinarala village in the backwaters of the Ghataprabha River dam. According to the available details, her body had been stuffed into two gunny bags and weighed down with stones before being dumped in the water.

Following a complaint lodged by Hammavva's daughter, the Yamakanamaradi police launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Grandson Allegedly Harassed Grandmother Over Gruha Lakshmi Funds

According to the reported investigation details, Hammavva was a beneficiary of the Karnataka government's Gruha Lakshmi scheme. Her grandson, Bheemappa Sanadi, 20, had allegedly been pressuring her to hand over the money received under the scheme for around three and a half years.

When Hammavva refused to give him the money, Bheemappa allegedly strangled her with a rope. He is also accused of taking the ₹2,300 she was carrying, along with her gold chains, before disposing of her body.

How The Belagavi Murder Case Came To Light?

Hammavva reportedly left home on November 10, telling her family members that she was going to the market. However, she did not return, prompting her relatives to search for her.

Five days later, her body was discovered in the backwaters of the Ghataprabha River dam. The discovery led to a police investigation after her daughter lodged a complaint.

Investigators reportedly found that the accused had placed the body inside gunny bags and transported it on a motorcycle. He allegedly attached two large stones to the bags before throwing them into the water in an attempt to conceal the crime.

Grandson And Victim's Son Arrested

The police have arrested Bheemappa Sanadi, the victim's grandson, in connection with the murder. Hammavva's son, Ramappa, has also been arrested for allegedly attempting to cover up the crime.

The investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and the alleged involvement of those arrested. The incident has brought attention to the alleged murder of an elderly Gruha Lakshmi beneficiary over the financial assistance she received under the state government scheme.