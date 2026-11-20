

JPMorgan estimates IPOs raising $100 billion at a $2 trillion valuation would carry a 1% to 1.2% weight in the Nasdaq-100 index.

Large IPOs can be considered for early inclusion in MSCI World indexes as soon as the 10th trading day, the firm said. Private companies valued above $1 billion have reached a combined valuation of $8 trillion, JPMorgan said.

JPMorgan said Friday that the growing capital requirements of artificial intelligence (AI) companies are ushering in a new phase of financing in public equity markets, with U.S. IPO proceeds expected to reach $290 billion in 2026, approaching the 2021 peak of $330 billion.

In a note, J.P. Morgan Private Bank strategists said AI financing began with more than $700 billion in cash held by the largest technology companies. Alternative investors are expected to provide $1.4 trillion over the next five years, alongside $2.1 trillion in AI-related public corporate debt financing over the same period.

“The next level of financing is moving into one of the most traditional venues: the stock market. That means more equity issuance, and for some companies, an initial public offering (IPO),” it said note comes a day after Anthropic (ANT) made its Nasdaq debut following the largest public offerings in history.

Investor Demand Is Growing Faster Than Supply

JPMorgan said the expected $290 billion in IPO proceeds represents less than 1% of the roughly $70 trillion U.S. stock market. The bank noted that U.S. households purchased more than $800 billion in equities during the first half of 2026, while international investors added over $350 billion. Corporate buybacks have also exceeded $1.3 trillion year-to-date, providing another source of demand alongside cash-funded mergers and acquisitions.

“Overall, net equity supply has turned positive for the first time since the 2020–21 IPO boom, but demand – thanks to a multitude of factors – is growing even faster,” the JPMorgan note stated.

Index Inclusion Could Create Additional Demand

According to JPMorgan strategists, large companies entering public markets could attract another wave of demand through index inclusion, especially as the path to joining U.S. benchmarks has become smoother. “A faster process can compress the timeline over which trillions of dollars in index-linked assets need to purchase shares,” they said.

JPMorgan noted that IPOs with a $100 billion raise and a $2 trillion valuation are estimated to have a 1% to 1.2% weight in the Nasdaq-100 and S & P Total Market Index. Meanwhile, in the MSCI World indexes, large IPOs can amount to a weight of roughly 10–11 basis points and be considered for early inclusion as soon as the 10th trading day.

Why Companies May Stay Private Longer

Despite the growing pipeline of large IPOs, JPMorgan said the case for remaining private longer remains intact.“For today's largest private companies, an IPO is increasingly about something different: creating liquidity and broadening access,” it said the time these businesses go public, a meaningful amount of growth and value creation has already happened, the firm said, adding that it has just happened in the private market ecosystem rather than the public one.

It noted that private companies valued above $1 billion have reached a combined valuation of $8 trillion, while U.S. venture capital fundraising approached $110 billion through the third quarter of 2026.

JPMorgan said recent mega-IPOs suggest that public investors are“willing to pay a premium for companies that have become clear leaders in their markets.”

The rapid pace of technological advancements means some of AI's eventual winners may not yet exist, underscoring the value of patient capital and hands-on guidance in private markets, the firm said.

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