

The new target action date is May 12, 2027, pushed back from the previous February 12, 2027 deadline.

Tinlarebant is a once-daily oral medicine designed to slow damage to the retina in Stargardt disease type 1, a genetic condition that causes progressive vision loss. Belite's application is based on results from a completed late-stage study in which the drug met its main goal of slowing the growth of retinal lesions compared with placebo.

Shares of Belite Bio (BLTE) dropped sharply on Friday after the company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has added three months to its review of tinlarebant, the company's lead treatment for a rare form of inherited vision loss.

BLTE stock was down 14% at the time of writing, on track for its worst day since November 2024, if the losses hold.

FDA Extends The Timeline

Belite Bio said on Friday that the FDA informed it that the review period for its New Drug Application for tinlarebant in Stargardt disease type 1 has been extended by three months. The new target action date is May 12, 2027, pushed back from the previous February 12, 2027 deadline.

The agency indicated that, if it finds no major problems during the ongoing review, it expects to send the company proposed labeling language and any requests for additional post-approval studies by April 12, 2027. The company said the extra time is needed so regulators can finish reviewing the supporting information already submitted.

Tinlarebant is a once-daily oral medicine designed to slow damage to the retina in Stargardt disease type 1, a genetic condition that causes progressive vision loss, often beginning in childhood or early adulthood. There are currently no approved treatments for the disease in the U.S.

Belite's application is based on results from a completed late-stage study in which the drug met its main goal of slowing the growth of retinal lesions compared with placebo. Belite is also testing the same medicine in additional studies for Stargardt disease and for geographic atrophy, an advanced form of dry age-related macular degeneration. None of the company's drugs are currently approved by the FDA.

Belite Bio said it remains confident in the clinical data supporting tinlarebant and in the drug's potential to help patients who currently have few options. The company added that it will continue working closely with the FDA through the rest of the review process.

How Did BLTE Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BLTE stock stayed within the 'neutral' territory over the past 24 hours, while retail chatter stayed at 'high' levels.

According to data from Koyfin, all nine analysts covering BLTE currently rate it 'Buy' or higher. The stock has an average price target of $233, implying a potential upside of nearly 50% from the stock's last close.

BLTE stock has dropped 18% year-to-date.

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