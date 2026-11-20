Octopus Bridge Links Counterpoint POS With Amazon, Ebay, Walmart, And Leading Ecommerce Platforms
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Jose, CA, November 20, 2026 – Octopus Bridge, a POS-to-eCommerce integration platform, is helping retailers that run Counterpoint POS extend their reach to online marketplaces and web stores without changing the system they use in-store.
Retailers today often sell through a mix of physical locations, a branded website, and marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, and Walmart. Without a connection between these channels and the POS, teams end up updating stock by hand, copying product details between platforms, and keying online orders into Counterpoint one at a time. The result is extra workload and a higher chance of overselling.
Octopus Bridge addresses this by linking Counterpoint POS with Amazon, eBay, and Walmart, as well as Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, and BigCommerce. Counterpoint stays at the center, while connected channels draw from the same inventory and order flow.
Depending on the platform and setup, the integration supports:
. Two-way inventory sync between Counterpoint and connected channels, with near real-time updates
. Product information sync from the POS to supported eCommerce platforms
. Transfer of online and marketplace orders into Counterpoint for central processing
. Less manual entry and fewer repetitive updates
. A clearer view of stock and orders across channels
Retailers already on marketplaces can stop managing Amazon, eBay, and Walmart as separate operations, while those new to online selling can add channels gradually from one inventory source.
“Marketplaces open the door to customers a store might never reach on its own, but only if inventory and orders stay under control,” said AJ Jindal, CEO at Octopus Bridge.“We built the Counterpoint integration so retailers can grow on Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and their own websites while keeping the POS they already trust.”
Counterpoint retailers can find out which marketplaces and eCommerce platforms fit their current operation by requesting an integration consultation at
About Octopus Bridge
Octopus Bridge connects retail POS systems, including Counterpoint, Retail Pro, Lightspeed, and RMH, with eCommerce platforms and marketplaces such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, BigCommerce, Amazon, eBay, and Walmart.
Retailers today often sell through a mix of physical locations, a branded website, and marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, and Walmart. Without a connection between these channels and the POS, teams end up updating stock by hand, copying product details between platforms, and keying online orders into Counterpoint one at a time. The result is extra workload and a higher chance of overselling.
Octopus Bridge addresses this by linking Counterpoint POS with Amazon, eBay, and Walmart, as well as Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, and BigCommerce. Counterpoint stays at the center, while connected channels draw from the same inventory and order flow.
Depending on the platform and setup, the integration supports:
. Two-way inventory sync between Counterpoint and connected channels, with near real-time updates
. Product information sync from the POS to supported eCommerce platforms
. Transfer of online and marketplace orders into Counterpoint for central processing
. Less manual entry and fewer repetitive updates
. A clearer view of stock and orders across channels
Retailers already on marketplaces can stop managing Amazon, eBay, and Walmart as separate operations, while those new to online selling can add channels gradually from one inventory source.
“Marketplaces open the door to customers a store might never reach on its own, but only if inventory and orders stay under control,” said AJ Jindal, CEO at Octopus Bridge.“We built the Counterpoint integration so retailers can grow on Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and their own websites while keeping the POS they already trust.”
Counterpoint retailers can find out which marketplaces and eCommerce platforms fit their current operation by requesting an integration consultation at
About Octopus Bridge
Octopus Bridge connects retail POS systems, including Counterpoint, Retail Pro, Lightspeed, and RMH, with eCommerce platforms and marketplaces such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, BigCommerce, Amazon, eBay, and Walmart.
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