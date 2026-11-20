MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Education is the foundation of a society's progress, awareness and prosperity. Parents send their children to educational institutions for a better future, invest their time and resources in their education, and hope that they will grow into responsible citizens. But the question is: Are we truly educated, or are we merely degree holders? Is the purpose of education limited to earning degrees, securing jobs and achieving financial stability, or should it also teach us morality, respect, tolerance and humanity?

In our daily lives, we often come across behaviours that highlight the gap between education and upbringing. The queues at Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stations in Peshawar are one such example. Security personnel regularly instruct passengers to stand in queues to maintain discipline. Elderly women also wait for their turn, but on some occasions, young female students ignore the queue and move ahead without waiting.

On one such occasion, when a woman asked a few students to wait for their turn, they responded: "What is your problem? Just stand there and stop talking so much. We have a headache." This behaviour is not simply a violation of queue discipline; it also raises questions about respect and tolerance towards others. Is reminding someone to follow rules an interference in their personal life? And shouldn't education teach us to treat others with courtesy?

A few days ago, an elderly woman struggled to board a BRT bus. Her hands and feet were trembling, and she clearly needed support, yet none of the passengers offered her a seat. Although every passenger has the right to a seat on public transport, helping elderly, sick and physically vulnerable people is a matter of human compassion and basic social ethics.

The question is whether we are only focused on providing children with advanced degrees or also teaching them to understand the needs of others, show respect and offer help when needed.

This issue also highlights the role of families and educational institutions. According to a female friend of mine, a student's mother was called to a parent-teacher meeting because of her daughter's poor academic performance and inappropriate behaviour. When the mother asked her daughter for an explanation, the girl interrupted her, saying:“Be quiet. Don't say anything in front of them. You are the one who gives me a mobile phone.”

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When the teacher advised parents to keep children away from unnecessary mobile phone use, the mother disagreed. However, the girl pointed out that there was a mobile phone at home and even a Wi-Fi connection.

This incident clearly shows that a child's upbringing is not solely the responsibility of schools. The home environment, parents' behaviour, everyday conversations and the use of technology all play an important role in shaping a child's personality. Parents take pride in their children's academic achievements, but they must also pay attention to their tone, behaviour, respect for teachers and treatment of others. Children learn not only from advice but also by observing the behaviour of adults around them.

It is also important not to judge all young people by the same standards. Our society has countless students who set positive examples through their manners, respect and responsible behaviour. However, it is equally important to highlight attitudes that undermine social discipline, tolerance and mutual respect.

A degree can make someone an expert in a particular field, but becoming a good human being also requires proper upbringing, compassion and moral values. The true beauty of education is not reflected merely in books, marks and certificates, but in a person's character and the way they treat others.

Teaching children to wait for their turn, respect elders, honour teachers, speak politely to their parents and respect the rights of others should also be considered an essential part of education.

Ultimately, the question remains: Are we only giving the next generation degrees, or are we also teaching them how to become good human beings?

Society needs more than just degree holders. It needs individuals with strong character, a sense of responsibility and a genuine sense of humanity.