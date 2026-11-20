MENAFN - UkrinForm) Sources close to the French president's advisors told this to Ukrinform's correspondent.

"The president has never changed his position on Ukraine and NATO. But today we are returning to this issue because we believe the negotiating process has accelerated. We are now at the stage of structuring the negotiations. And we are doing this with the full participation of our European partners, in close coordination with the Americans and with Ukraine's full support," the source said.

According to the source, at this stage it is important to have the clearest possible understanding of future security guarantees, including those provided for under Article 5.

"Since NATO has not yet revisited the issue of Ukraine's membership, the president is today reminding everyone of the need to resume this discussion. And we believe it is in our shared interests to move forward and work out the conditions for Ukraine's accession in detail," sources close to Macron said.

The source recalled that at the NATO summit in Vilnius, the United States and Germany opposed reaffirming the possibility of Ukraine joining the Alliance, while France had already clearly supported this prospect at the time, "because it is the best way to provide guarantees."

Kushner confirms: U.S. considering NATO Article 5-like security guarantees for Ukraine

According to the source, once the war is over, Ukraine will have the most experienced, effective and combat-ready army, which will undoubtedly be an extremely important asset for the Alliance.

Following a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin, French President Emmanuel Macron said that peace negotiations should involve Ukraine, Russia, the United States and Europe. He also called for revisiting the issue of Ukraine's NATO membership as part of long-term European security.

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