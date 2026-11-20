MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Point, according to Ukrinform.

According to the Air Operations Center of Moldova's National Army, at 14:48, a drone entered the country's airspace from the direction of the village of Yasky in Ukraine's Odesa region, heading toward the village of Crocmaz in Moldova's Ștefan Vodă district.

A minute later, the aircraft left Moldovan airspace near the village of Tudora and headed toward the Ukrainian settlements of Maiaky and Udobne.

This was already the second such incident in the country within 24 hours, according to TV8. According to Moldova's Ministry of Defense, the first incident occurred overnight on November 20. At 1:19, an unidentified drone crossed the border from the direction of the village of Sadkivtsi in Ukraine's Vinnytsia region and flew toward the village of Arionești in Moldova's Dondușeni district.

At 1:28, the drone left Moldovan airspace near the village of Cotujeni in the Briceni district, heading toward Ukraine's Chernivtsi region.

Trump claims Putin sent drones and 'little missiles' intoby mistake

As Ukrinform reported, Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, said that during Russia's combined attack on Ukraine overnight, Russia launched up to 100 missiles, one of which may have crossed the border into Poland.

Later, Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed that two Russian missiles and a jet-powered drone fell on Polish territory overnight into Friday, November 20.

Image from point