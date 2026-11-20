Anthropic Sinks By 10% In Premarket After Record IPO Debut
Anthropic PBC's shares declined by almost 10% in Friday's premarket after investors' enthusiasm about the artificial intelligence (AI) company's historic initial public offering (IPO) cooled.
Anthropic made its market debut on Thursday, pricing its IPO at $83 per share and hitting a valuation of around $1.5 trillion. Its shares later soared by over 30% to $111.5.
However, the company later began to pare gains, as traders' willingness to invest did not translate to other AI companies. Also, concerns rose about such high-profile valuations.
Anthropic's stock plunged by 9.92% at 7:23 am ET to $87.64.
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