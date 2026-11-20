

12th Joint Committee Meeting reviews progress and explores new opportunities to strengthen cooperation on employment, skills, social protection and emerging challenges in the world of work.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

GENEVA, (ILO News) – The International Labour Organization (ILO) and China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MOHRSS) have reaffirmed their commitment to advancing decent work and social justice through South-South cooperation, with a focus on emerging labour-market challenges and partnerships across the Global South.

The commitment was highlighted at the 12th Joint Committee Meeting on ILO–China Cooperation, held in Geneva on 20 November 2026. The meeting reviewed progress since the previous Joint Committee Meeting in 2021 and explored opportunities to deepen cooperation.

The discussions took place against a backdrop of rapid technological change, persistent labour-market inequalities and the need to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

Participants underscored the importance of translating development cooperation into practical improvements focusing on areas of longstanding cooperation, including employment opportunities, skills and social protection.

Since 2021, China-supported ILO initiatives have contributed to strengthening institutional capacity, policy exchange and knowledge sharing, particularly across countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Cooperation in skills development has supported training institutions and responses to growing demand for digital, green and industry-relevant skills. Employment initiatives have promoted high-quality and full employment, stronger public employment services, entrepreneurship and regional policy dialogue. In social protection, cooperation has supported efforts to expand coverage and improve service delivery, including through digital transformation.

Participants emphasised the importance of building on these achievements, sharing good practices and strengthening national institutions to ensure sustainable results.

Looking ahead, discussions explored how South-South cooperation could help countries navigate changes in the world of work, particularly those associated with artificial intelligence and the platform economy.

Participants considered opportunities to harness technological innovation for productivity and employment while addressing potential risks for workers and enterprises. They also highlighted the importance of connecting country-level initiatives with regional and global policy dialogue to broaden the impact of development cooperation.

The meeting further considered the role of the ILO–China partnership within wider development frameworks including the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). China's presidency of the BRICs in 2027 will also offer an important opportunity to advance cooperation on various world of work issues.

China has been a member of the ILO since its founding and has developed a longstanding partnership with the Organisation. The ILO–China cooperation framework encompasses employment promotion, skills development, social protection, occupational safety and health, and South-South cooperation. Through technical cooperation, policy dialogue and knowledge exchange, the partnership supports countries in advancing decent work and meeting the Sustainable Development Goals.