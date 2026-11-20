MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Unites StatesEphod Securities Co., Ltd. today announced the launch of the Ephod Intelligen, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, an international real-funds trading competition spanning U.S. and Taiwan equities.

Open to eligible investors, active traders, quantitative researchers, and financial technology professionals across participating jurisdictions, the competition positions U.S. equities as its primary market alongside a dedicated division for Taiwan equities. Participants will execute trades through the designated Ephod Securities application, with individual champions eligible to win up to US$100,000 and top-performing teams competing for a US$500,000 grand prize.

Competition Schedule and Trading Divisions

Online registration runs through November 20, 2026. Both divisions span 49 active trading days, subject to official exchange calendars and market holiday schedules:



Taiwan Equities Division: Live trading opens on November 23, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Taiwan Local Time (November 22, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. EST) and concludes on February 1, 2027, at 1:30 p.m. Taiwan Local Time (12:30 a.m. EST).

U.S. Equities Division: Live trading runs from December 14, 2026, through February 24, 2027, operating within a daily scoring window of 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST. Preliminary Results: Scheduled for release on March 1, 2027, following post-competition verification and audit procedures.

The Ephod Intelligence3 Evaluation Framework

Rather than measuring raw returns alone, the championship evaluates portfolio discipline, risk-adjusted performance, and adherence to competition rules across three core pillars:

How participants synthesize financial data, market disclosures, and systematic research to identify actionable equity opportunities.How participants apply technical analysis, quantitative indicators, statistical modeling, and historical market data to construct trading strategies.How participants manage position sizing, control transaction costs, navigate market volatility, and limit maximum drawdowns.

Final standings will be calculated from verified live account performance net of applicable trading fees.

Prize Pool Breakdown

Cash awards are divided between top individual performers (US334,500pool) and collaborative trading teams (US950,000 pool):









Teams consist of three to five eligible registered participants who may collaborate on market research and strategy. Each team member trades through an individual securities account without pooling capital, and combined team rankings are calculated under the official competition scoring rules.

Governance, Compliance, and Investor Protections

Participation requires completing jurisdiction-specific account opening, identity verification (KYC), and anti-money-laundering (AML) onboarding. Only independently verifiable trades executed through authorized execution and custody providers qualify for leaderboard scoring.

Prior to trading commencement, Ephod Securities will publish full documentation governing trade verification protocols, ranking formulas, maximum drawdown limits, prohibited trading practices, dispute resolution, fee schedules, and data privacy protections. All prize disbursements are subject to official verification and applicable tax regulations; participants will never be asked to pay unscheduled fees or transfer funds to personal accounts to claim awards.

About Ephod Securities Co., Ltd.

Ephod Securities Co., Ltd. provides digital equity trading access and analytical infrastructure connecting global market participants across U.S. and Asian financial markets. Through the Ephod Intelligence3 Global Live Trading Championship, the firm aims to foster cross-regional exchange around systematic research, disciplined execution, and institutional-grade risk management.

Registration and Media Contact



Official Competition Portal:

U.S. Equities Division Desk:

Taiwan Equities Division Desk: @517ucrj

Official Facebook: Media & Customer Inquiries:...

Risk Disclosure: Live securities trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Market fluctuations may result in the loss of principal. Past performance, quantitative models, and analytical tools do not guarantee future results. Eligibility, market access, and available services vary by jurisdiction and local regulatory requirements. This announcement does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation in any jurisdiction where such an offer is unauthorized.

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