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kitchen renovation by Delta Home Remodeling

The Calgary general contractor's new deltahr spells out City of Calgary permit req., 2026 fees, with 95 photos of Delta's own work and two project studies.

- Nim Fetiu - Owner & Operator Delta Home RemodelingCALGARY, AB, CANADA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Delta Home Remodeling, a Calgary general contractor founded in 2008 and rated 4.9 out of 5 on Google from 33 reviews, has launched a rebuilt website at deltahr. The site replaces the company's previous brochure-style pages with 23 pages written to answer the questions Calgary homeowners ask before hiring a renovation contractor: which City of Calgary permits a project needs and what they cost, how long each scope takes, what drives the price, and what the finished work looks like.Every service page on the new site cites the City of Calgary pages it draws on, accessed November 2026. Homeowners can read that a structural change needs a $205.92 CAD building permit with about 7 days of review, that any new or altered plumbing or wiring needs its own permit, and that a legalized basement suite must be registered before the City's amnesty deadline of December 31, 2026. Each page also lists what Delta does and does not include in a written quote, so a homeowner can compare quotes line by line.The site covers Delta's six services, kitchen renovations, bathroom renovations, basement development, garage building, deck building and painting, plus four specialty pages added for the launch: tub to shower conversions, deck and fence staining, exterior painting and cabinet painting. Guides on kitchen renovation costs in Calgary, legal basement suite requirements and the painting mistakes that ruin a professional finish support the service pages.All 95 photographs on the site are of Delta's own Calgary projects, dated from 2017 to October 2026, with no stock images. Two project case studies show the work room by room: a travertine ensuite with a steam shower and copper tub completed in March 2026, with two video walkthroughs, and a Bridgeland home renovation covering an ensuite, main bathroom, basement wet bar and fireplace wall.The site was designed and built by Visibility Drip Inc., a Calgary SEO and web design agency, on a static architecture that loads without page builders or tracking scripts. Every old page address redirects to its replacement."Most people who call us have already read three or four contractor websites and still do not know whether they need a permit or what the job should cost," said Nim Fetiu, owner of Delta Home Remodeling. "We put the City's rules, the fees and our own price bands on the pages, with the sources, so a homeowner in Calgary can walk into the first conversation knowing what they are asking for. The photos are our jobs, and the quote they get from me is itemized the same way the site is."Draft quote for Nim to approve or reword. Nothing in it is attributed until he signs off.About Delta Home RemodelingDelta Home Remodeling is an owner-operated general contractor in Calgary, Alberta, founded in 2008, providing kitchen, bathroom and basement renovations, garage and deck construction, and interior and exterior painting across Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, Chestermere and Okotoks. Owner Nim Fetiu quotes every project in writing and is the single point of contact from quote to walkthrough. Delta files City of Calgary permits on the homeowner's behalf and holds a 4.9 out of 5 rating on Google from 33 reviews as of November 2026. Office: 207 Panamount Gardens NW, Calgary, AB T3K 5V3. Hours: Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.207 Panamount Gardens NW, Calgary, AB T3K 5V3

NIM FETIU

DELTA HOME REMODELING

+1 587-434-7066

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Delta Home Remodeling Launches New Website Built Around Calgary Permit Rules, Real Prices and Its Own Project Photos News Provided By NIM FETIU, DELTA HOME REMODELING November 20, 2026, 18:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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