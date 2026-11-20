First Rate Roofing Vans in London

First Rate Roofing has checked the roof planning rules for 55 towns and published them free, so homeowners can avoid costly mistakes before roof work.

- John QuilliganLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Thousands of London's Victorian and Edwardian homes sit in conservation areas or under Article 4 directions, and many owners don't find out until after their roof has been changed.First Rate Roofing Ltd, a roofing contractor based in Worcester Park, south-west London, has published a free guide to the roof planning rules across 45 London areas in 12 boroughs, from Clapham, Brixton and Dulwich to Wimbledon, Richmond, Chelsea and Bromley. The guide also covers 10 towns in neighbouring Surrey. Homeowners can check their area at roof-planning-guide/In most of the country, like-for-like roof repairs don't need planning permission. In a London conservation area, or where a borough has made an Article 4 direction, the rules can be much tighter. Changing natural slate or clay tiles for concrete, removing a chimney stack, adding dormers or fitting rooflights on a front roof slope can all need permission first.The rules vary from street to street. On Battersea's Shaftesbury Park Estate, an Article 4 direction has covered every house since 1990, so altering the roof or removing a chimney stack needs planning permission. In Camberwell, Southwark's guidance says natural slate will usually be required when re-roofing, and concrete tiles are unacceptable. In Kew and Hampton, Richmond Council's guidance resists taking chimneys down."Most people only find out their road is in a conservation area when a neighbour complains or the council writes to them," said John Quilligan of First Rate Roofing. "By then they've paid for the work, and putting it right costs more again. We check every address before we quote, and we wanted London homeowners to be able to check for themselves, for free."For each area, the guide explains:- which streets are covered by conservation areas and Article 4 directions- the roof materials typical of the area, such as Welsh slate, clay tiles and tile-hung gables- what usually needs planning permission and what doesn't- where to find the borough's own guidanceFirst Rate Roofing recommends that homeowners do three things before any major roof work: check whether their property is in a conservation area or covered by an Article 4 direction, ask their roofer to confirm that the replacement materials match the originals, and get any planning or listed building consent in writing before work starts.About First Rate Roofing LtdFirst Rate Roofing Ltd is a roofing contractor based in Worcester Park, covering South London, South West London and Surrey. The company carries out roof repairs, roof replacements, chimney work, flat roofing and guttering using its own team. It is a member of the Confederation of Roofing Contractors (CORC) and is rated 4.99 out of 5 on TrustATrader.

John Quilligan

First Rate Roofing LTD

+447455632326 ext.

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London Roofer Publishes Free Town-by-Town Guide to Roof Planning Rules News Provided By TME Digital November 20, 2026, 18:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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