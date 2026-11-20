SoccerMapd connects players, fans and organizers through a free U.S. directory of more than 10,000 listings, from fields and leagues to supporters' clubs, stores and events.

One free map connects people who love soccer with places to play and train, fans to watch with, and tools to list a club, program or event.

- Cesar from SoccerMapdJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SoccerMapd now brings more than 10,000 U.S. soccer listings together on a free soccer map. A search by city or ZIP code can turn up a weeknight pickup game, a youth club close to home or a supporters' group that meets to watch a favorite team. Even longtime residents can discover a futsal court or a soccer shop they never knew was in their neighborhood.SoccerMapd's mission is to connect people who love soccer.“I want someone who's new in town to be able to find a pickup game or a place to watch their team and feel like they already know where to go on Saturday,” said Cesar from SoccerMapd.For someone looking to play after work, the map shows which adult soccer leagues and pickup games are closest to home or the office. A player can compare fields, game nights and fees when organizers share those details. Someone getting ready for a first season can also find a nearby soccer store to try on cleats before opening night.Families can use the same map to find a youth club or a free program where their kids can play. A parent whose child wants more time on the ball can look for a summer soccer camp or an indoor facility for winter training. For players curious about a different way to play, the directory also includes futsal courts, neighborhood mini-pitches and FootGolf courses.On matchday, fans can see which pro teams are playing nearby or find a soccer bar showing an away match. Someone who already follows a team can look for the nearest supporters' club and see where the group gathers. A Chelsea fan visiting Jacksonville Beach, for example, can find the Jacksonville Blues and join them at Lynch's Irish Pub.SoccerMapd is also building free tools for the people behind those listings. A supporters' club can post its next watch party and tell first-time visitors where to meet. A pickup organizer can share a game beyond the usual group chat, and an indoor facility can add photos, list its hours and let local players know about an upcoming league, camp or tournament.A player who knows about a weekly game at a neighborhood park can suggest the spot for the map. A volunteer with a Soccer for Good initiative or a free youth soccer program can post where it meets and how to join. For a family discovering that program for the first time, those details answer two simple questions: where to go and who to reach out to.About SoccerMapdSoccerMapd is a free map and directory for local soccer in the United States. Players, families and fans can explore places, programs and events at SoccerMapd. Organizers can add a place or claim an existing listing to keep their information current. Standard listings, event posts and organizer tools are free to use.

Cesar Sanchez

SoccerMapd

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SoccerMapd Lists Over 10,000 Places to Play and Watch Soccer Across the U.S. News Provided By Soccermapd November 20, 2026, 18:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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