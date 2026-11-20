College Upshot

College Upshot covers 61,757 degree programs at 5,326 U.S. colleges, and its data shows the same degree can pay more than $70,000 a year more in some cases.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- College Upshot (collegeupshot) today launched a redesigned version of its free college outcomes site. It lets students and parents see what graduates of a specific college program earn, how much they borrow and how many finish, before anyone pays a deposit. The site covers 5,326 U.S. colleges and 61,757 degree programs, from certificates to doctoral degrees.The launch comes months before the U.S. Department of Education starts rating every college program on what its graduates earn. Under a federal earnings test that took effect July 1, 2026, an undergraduate program's graduates must out-earn working adults ages 25 to 34 who have only a high school diploma. Earnings are measured four years after students finish. A program that fails in two out of three consecutive years loses access to federal Direct Loans. The department plans to run its first calculations in early 2027.College Upshot reports program earnings at the same four-year mark, so families can see where a program stands now instead of waiting for the government's first results.What the numbers showCollege Upshot's data shows that the college often matters as much as the major. Comparing programs in the top tenth for graduate earnings with those in the bottom tenth, four years after graduation:. Computer science (bachelor's): $146,900 at top-tenth programs, compared with $75,300 at bottom-tenth programs, a gap of $71,600 a year.. Business administration (bachelor's), the most widely offered degree on the site with 1,173 programs: $81,800 compared with $50,400.. Registered nursing (bachelor's): $104,400 compared with $73,800.. Cosmetology (undergraduate certificate): graduates of 760 of the 1,028 programs with reported earnings have median earnings under $30,000.Across all undergraduate certificates with reported earnings, 1,314 of 6,776 programs, or 19%, leave their typical graduate earning under $30,000 four years after finishing."Families spend months comparing campuses and almost no time comparing the program they're actually paying for," said Cherisse Skeete, founder of College Upshot. "Washington is about to start grading colleges one program at a time. Anyone can do the same thing tonight on College Upshot, for free, before the deposit is due."How families can use it. Search any college or major to see median earnings, federal student debt, graduation rates and average net price on one page.. Compare colleges side by side, and see how the same major pays at other colleges and at other degree levels.. Browse rankings for earnings, debt and graduation, filtered by state or degree level.. Use the Value Explorer to filter programs by earnings, debt and completion together.The site is built on federal data from the U.S. Department of Education's College Scorecard and the National Center for Education Statistics' IPEDS, and was last updated in October 2026. Earnings figures cover graduates who received federal financial aid and were working when earnings were measured. Where the government withholds a value for privacy or does not report it, College Upshot shows it as missing rather than as zero.About College UpshotCollege Upshot (collegeupshot) is a free college outcomes site based in Lawrenceville, Georgia. It organizes federal education data around the questions students and parents ask before choosing a school: what graduates earn, how much they borrow and how many finish. It covers 5,326 colleges and 61,757 degree programs and keeps earnings, debt and graduation as separate measures instead of folding them into a single score.

Cherisse Skeete

College Upshot

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Before Washington Grades College Programs on Pay, a Free Site Lets Families Check the Numbers News Provided By College Upshot November 20, 2026, 18:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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