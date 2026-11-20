ROME, ITALIA, ITALY, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- More than one million people, according to CGIL estimates, joined over 100 demonstrations across Italy today as part of a general strike called by the country's largest trade union confederation.

Public- and private-sector workers took part in a full-day strike under the slogan“The future is now”, calling on the government to amend its 2027 budget bill. In many cities, students marched alongside workers with a shared set of demands: wages that keep pace with the cost of living, greater job security and increased investment in healthcare, education and public services.

In Rome, CGIL General Secretary Maurizio Landini led the march to the Imperial Forums and delivered the closing speech at the rally.

The General Secretary called on the government and Parliament to change the priorities of the budget bill, stressing that the loss of purchasing power is one of the main reasons behind the protest. CGIL is calling for pay rises through the renewal of collective agreements, more funding for public-sector pay agreements, pension increases that fully reflect inflation, and a more progressive tax system.

The loss of purchasing power is one of the main reasons behind the protest. CGIL is calling for pay rises through the renewal of collective agreements, more funding for public-sector pay agreements, pension increases that fully reflect inflation and a more progressive tax system.

Insecure work and unequal treatment among people working side by side under different contracts and with different protections are also central concerns. For CGIL, tackling job insecurity also means improving workplace safety and preventing accidents, with stronger inspections and accountability throughout contracting and subcontracting chains.

Workers and students are united in their call for a more secure future. For young people, access to education and stable employment are both essential to building an independent life. Yet the cost of rent, transport and study materials can make it harder to continue studying. This underpins the call for greater investment in accessible, high-quality public education, so that opportunities do not depend on families' financial circumstances.

The mobilisation will continue on 5 December in Rome, where CGIL will stand alongside doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals in defence of Italy's National Health Service. At the rally, Landini also announced a demonstration with students on 12 December in the southern city of Cosenza, focused on development across Italy, starting with the south. He also announced a protest outside Parliament if the budget bill remains unchanged by the end of December.

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Italy general strike: Over a million rally for pay, welfare and rights, says CGIL News Provided By Agenzia di stampa Italpress Srl November 20, 2026, 18:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics



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