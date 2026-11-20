MENAFN - Live Mint) Neena Gupta, a professor at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Kolkata, has gained global recognition for her contributions to algebraic geometry. Her research includes solving a mathematical problem that had remained unanswered for almost 70 years, establishing her as one of India's leading women mathematicians.

Gupta was featured in TIME's inaugural TIME100 Next India 2026 list in the Health and Science Innovators category. The recognition places her among emerging personalities making significant contributions to India's future.

Over the years, she has received several prestigious honours, including the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize in 2019, the Ramanujan Prize in 2021 and the Infosys Prize in 2024. She also delivered the Emmy Noether Lecture in 2025.

Who is Neena Gupta?

Born on November 24, 1984, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Gupta developed a passion for mathematics during her childhood.

Her interest in the subject was encouraged by her family, as both her parents had a strong aptitude for mathematics. Growing up in such an environment helped nurture her curiosity and enthusiasm for the discipline.

| This startup from IIT Kanpur boys wants to make infrared chips 100 times cheaper

In an interview with The Times of India, she spoke about how her mother viewed practising mathematics as a hobby rather than simply another academic activity.

Gupta pursued a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Mathematics from Bethune College, graduating in 2006. She subsequently enrolled at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Kolkata, where she completed her master's degree in mathematics in 2008.

Her academic interests gradually developed into a research career. In 2011, she earned a PhD in Mathematics from ISI Kolkata, specialising in algebra under the supervision of Professor Amartya Kumar Dutta.

She later returned to the institute, where she pursued her career in research and teaching.

| THIS billionaire surpassed Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos to be 2nd richest person What is the 70-year-old Zariski Cancellation Problem that Neena Gupta solved?

Among Gupta's most notable contributions to mathematics is her research on the Zariski Cancellation Problem, an important question in the branch of mathematics called algebraic geometry.

Introduced by mathematician Oscar Zariski in 1949, the problem examines whether two mathematical structures that become identical after an additional dimension is introduced must also have been identical in their original form.

In simpler terms, imagine two different shapes that appear identical after another dimension is added. The question is whether their original structures must also have been the same.

Mathematicians had spent decades investigating this problem without arriving at a definitive answer.

In 2014, Gupta demonstrated that the answer could be negative in positive characteristic. To establish her result, she used a three-dimensional affine variety originally constructed by mathematician Takanori Asanuma to develop a counterexample.

Her research marked an important development in algebraic geometry and commutative algebra. It demonstrated that introducing an additional dimension does not necessarily preserve all the information required to identify the original mathematical structure.

Neena Gupta's awards and international recognition

Gupta's contributions to mathematical research have brought her recognition from several prominent national and international institutions. Some of her major awards and achievements include:

- Saraswathi Cowsik Medal (2013): The TIFR Alumni Association presented her with this medal in recognition of her research on the Zariski Cancellation Problem.

- Indian National Science Academy Young Scientist Award (2014): She received the award for her contributions to mathematics.

- Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize (2019): One of India's most prestigious scientific awards, it was conferred on her in the Mathematical Sciences category.

- TWAS Young Affiliates (2020): She was recognised as one of the young researchers making contributions to scientific research.

- Ramanujan Prize (2021): Gupta received the international award for her outstanding research in affine algebraic geometry and commutative algebra. She became the third woman to receive the honour.

- Nari Shakti Puraskar (2020 and 2021): The President of India conferred the award on her in March 2022 in recognition of her contributions to mathematics.

- Infosys Prize (2024): She received the award in the Mathematical Sciences category for her research on the Zariski Cancellation Problem.

Apart from these honours, Gupta was invited to deliver a lecture at the International Congress of Mathematicians (ICM) in 2022. The event is regarded as one of the most significant international gatherings of mathematicians.