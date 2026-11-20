MENAFN - Live Mint) Saudi Arabia's economic ambitions are increasingly coming under attack as Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels expand their strikes beyond oil infrastructure to some of the kingdom's most prominent financial landmarks.

The latest target is the headquarters of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund central to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plan to transform the Saudi economy.

The 80-storey PIF Tower in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District was struck on Thursday, damaging several floors of the building.

Windows across seven to eight floors were blown out, while parts of its metal facade were left bent, according to a Reuters journalist who visited the site.

Repair crews were reportedly seen replacing damaged glass shortly after the attack.

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence confirmed that a tower in the capital's financial district had been targeted in what it described as a terrorist attack by the Houthis.

The strike caused material damage to the building and nearby structures, but no casualties were reported, the state news agency SPA said.

An accompanying photograph released by the authorities showed damage to the PIF headquarters.

The attack marks the second time in less than two weeks that the Houthis have struck a major landmark associated with Saudi Arabia's economic ambitions.

On November 8, the group targeted the Riyadh headquarters of state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco, another symbol of the kingdom's economic power.

The latest strikes raise questions about the security of Saudi Arabia's financial and commercial infrastructure at a time when Riyadh is seeking to attract international investors, diversify its economy and establish itself as a global business hub.

Why are the Houthis targeting Saudi Arabia's economic nerve centres?

The choice of targets carries significance beyond the physical damage inflicted. Saudi Aramco represents the kingdom's oil wealth, while the PIF is the financial engine behind its ambitious economic diversification programme.

With assets of around $1 trillion, the sovereign wealth fund finances and invests in projects spanning tourism, infrastructure, technology, entertainment and sports. It is central to Vision 2030, Mohammed bin Salman 's flagship programme to reduce the kingdom's dependence on oil revenues and create alternative sources of economic growth.

| Watch: Houthis Damage Saudi Arabia's Iconic 80-Storey Tower In Riyadh

The King Abdullah Financial District, where the PIF Tower is located, is also a major part of Riyadh's ambition to become an international financial centre.

Striking these landmarks therefore carries a wider economic and psychological message: even the institutions underpinning Saudi Arabia's long-term transformation plans are within the Houthis' reach.

The Houthis claimed to have targeted Riyadh's financial centre twice on Thursday, once at dawn and again in the evening.

The group also announced attacks on King Khalid International Airport, Khamis Mushait airbase in southern Saudi Arabia and the SADAF Petrochemical Company in Jubail. Saudi authorities had not immediately confirmed these additional claims.

The Saudi-led coalition said it had dealt with a missile threat launched towards Riyadh, with debris falling in the area.

The kingdom's foreign ministry said it reserved the right to take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty and protect its citizens and national assets.

Saudi Arabia faces a prolonged conflict

The escalation comes as Saudi Arabia confronts the prospect of a prolonged military campaign in Yemen.

According to Reuters, Saudi officials now anticipate that the conflict could stretch for another six months, citing sources familiar with the kingdom's plans.

Riyadh reportedly wants its allies on the ground to make territorial gains before entering negotiations with the Houthis.

The Saudi-led coalition has also replaced its commander overseeing operations in Yemen.

The conflict has become increasingly complicated for Riyadh. The Houthis have expanded their control over strategically important parts of Yemen, including the country's Red Sea coastline and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical shipping route connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

The group has also made gains around Taiz, while forces aligned with Yemen's internationally recognised government have faced setbacks.

Saudi Arabia first intervened in Yemen in 2015, leading an Arab coalition after the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and large parts of the country.

| How the Houthis have become the most fearsome of Iran's allies

The intervention failed to produce a decisive victory, and a ceasefire reached in 2022 largely held until hostilities reignited this year.

The renewed conflict is now threatening to undermine the kingdom's economic priorities.

Repeated attacks on oil facilities, airports and financial infrastructure could complicate efforts to reassure foreign investors about the security and stability of the country.

With inputs from Reuters.