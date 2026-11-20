MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 20 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Friday released the proposed examination calendar for 2027, marking a major shift as the State Service Examination will now be conducted twice a year.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav shared the development on his X account, linking it to the state government's commitment towards the youth.

In his X post, the Chief Minister recalled the earlier announcement that the State Service Examination of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission would be held twice during the Youth Year 2027.

He said the release of the calendar takes that resolve forward and will help aspirants plan their preparation more effectively while working towards their goals.

Chief Minister Yadav reaffirmed the state government's commitment to a transparent, fair and time-bound recruitment process and extended best wishes to all candidates preparing for the examinations.

According to the proposed schedule issued by the Madhya Pradesh Lok Seva Aayog in Indore, the State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination is scheduled for January 24, 2027.

A special State Service Preliminary Examination has been proposed for May 2, 2027, while the State Service Main Examination is planned between May 10 and 15, 2027.

A special main examination is listed from August 9 to 14, 2027.

Several other important examinations have also been scheduled through the year.

The State Engineering Service Examination is set for February 14, the State Eligibility Test for March 7, and the State Forest Service Main Examination for April 25.

Examinations for posts, including Assistant Registrar, Ayurvedic, Unani and Homoeopathic Medical Officers, Assistant Professors, Sports Officers, Librarians, Assistant Managers, Mining Inspectors, Food Safety Officers and Scientific Officers have been distributed across the months from April to October 2027.

The Commission has clarified that the calendar is tentative and subject to change based on requisitions received from various departments.

Advertisements will be issued only after departments submit their requirements, and interview dates will be announced separately after the written examinations.

Candidates have been advised to apply only if they meet the prescribed eligibility criteria for the respective posts.

The release of the structured calendar is expected to bring greater predictability for lakhs of aspirants across the state and is being seen as a concrete step towards providing more opportunities in government recruitment during the Youth Year 2027.

"This is a significant move to help the youth of the state plan their preparations more effectively and realise their dreams. Our (BJP) government is committed to ensuring a transparent, fair, and time-bound recruitment process. Best wishes to all candidates preparing for the MPPSC. Move forward with full confidence, diligence, and dedication," CM Yadav said.