

Morocco is investing at unprecedented scale in transport infrastructure, hospitality assets and real estate megaprojects ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Over 300 local and global hospitality, tourism and real estate leaders gather in Casablanca on 26 November for Morocco Showcase Summit, to unpack the opportunities and sustain the momentum for decades to come.

Ahead of co-hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup, Morocco is posting record public and foreign direct investment. The Finance Ministry set aside a record MAD380 billion ($38bn) for public investment in 2026, while FDI receipts of MAD56bn ($5.6bn) in 2025 were also an all-time high.

Infrastructure due for completion before 2030 include a MAD15bn ($1.5bn) upgrade to Casablanca's Mohammed V airport terminal (lifting annual capacity from 14 million to 35 million passengers) and a MAD96bn ($9.6bn) rail programme. These come on top of stadium upgrades and the new 115 000-seat Hassan II Stadium in El Mansouria, which includes a three-way commuter railway line connecting to the airport.

“Supported by stable and positive outlooks from global ratings agencies, healthy capital markets, strong FDI inflows and record-breaking tourism numbers, the platforms have been laid for growth well past 2030. Morocco Showcase Summit convenes with this in mind, bringing together the top local and global investors and roleplayers in hospitality, tourism and real estate to jointly harness opportunities for the decades to come,” says API Events Managing Director Murray Anderson.

The summit takes place at the Marriott Casablanca Hotel under the theme“Momentum 2030: Catalysing Morocco's Investment Journey”, in partnership with the Société Marocaine d'Ingénierie Touristique (SMIT) and the Confédération Nationale du Tourisme (CNT).



Driss Fassi Fihri, Co-founder and Managing Partner of independent real estate private equity firm ÆDGE Partners, stressed that the projects and investment inflows for 2030 were a catalyst, not a finish line.



“The infrastructure being delivered today, from airports to high-speed rail, is permanently changing the economics of Moroccan real estate and opens a unique window of opportunity for investors,” said Fassi Fihri.



Scale-up of local operators, international brands and capital markets

Morocco's hospitality sector is expanding in line with national targets of over 30 million annual tourists and over 60 000 additional hotel beds by 2030, driving rapid scaling of local operators and global brands, both in the spotlight at the summit.



In January 2026, Casablanca-listed hotel operator and summit sponsor RISMA raised MAD450 million ($45 million) to fund a long-term expansion plan to reach 28 hotels by 2030. The raise was massively oversubscribed, reflecting strong institutional interest.



International brands partnering with the summit, including Marriott, Wyndham, Hilton, Accor and IHG, are all targeting Morocco as a key market in their Africa expansion plans, and will discuss opportunities in luxury, midscale and branded residences.



“Morocco continues to be an important growth market for Marriott International, supported by strong tourism momentum and significant investment in the country's hospitality sector. We see exciting opportunities across a range of segments and look forward to joining owners, investors and industry partners at the Morocco Showcase Summit to discuss the next chapter of growth in the market.” said Shady Hassan, Marriot's VP | Lodging Development, North Africa

Programme highlights

​ Six themes run through the day, with a matchmaking room open in the afternoon to connect real estate and hospitality investors, developers, operators and owners. The programme covers:



Foreign capital and local equity. Why stability and delivered infrastructure are drawing international investors.

Listings and liquidity. What CSE depth means for developers, and how Gulf, European, diaspora and family office money is moving.

Deals and the capital stack. How banks, DFIs and international debt close transactions, equity against debt across asset classes, OPCIs and sale-and-leasebacks.

Hotel performance and brands. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR against global cities, what mega-events do to demand, and luxury, midscale and branded residences.

Beyond hotels. Mixed-use viability, leisure and entertainment, boutique and eco-tourism, and design-led destinations. Return on investment after the tournament. And the logistics and financing behind megaprojects.

A pre-cocktail function at Novotel Casablanca City Center on 25 November and a cocktail after the main programme bookend the event.

For more details and to register:

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of API Events.