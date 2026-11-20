The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Pemmy Majodina, supported by Deputy Ministers Mr David Mahlobo and Dr Jack Bloom, led a Ministerial Consultative Session with the Banking Association South Africa (BASA) aimed at strengthening collaboration between government and the financial sector to mobilise investment for water and sanitation infrastructure.



The virtual engagement, held on Thursday, 19 November 2026, brought together senior officials of the Department of Water and Sanitation and a delegation from BASA led by its Managing Director, Ms Bongiwe Kunene, alongside representatives of various member banks. The engagement sought to explore opportunities for improving coordination of private-sector financing, creating greater policy and regulatory certainty and mobilising investment to address South Africa's water and sanitation infrastructure challenges.



The engagement was attended by representatives from several BASA member banks, including Absa, Capitec, FirstRand, Investec, Nedbank and Standard Bank. Representatives of the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA)'s Water Partnership Office, Infrastructure South Africa, the South African National Water Resources Infrastructure Agency (SANWRIA) and National Treasury were also in attendance. Their participation brought together key institutions with an important role to play in supporting infrastructure development, financing and investment.



The engagement was anchored in a shared recognition that the scale and complexity of South Africa's water challenges require a collective response. While government remains responsible for ensuring access to water and sanitation services, the investment required to expand and maintain infrastructure calls for greater participation from the private sector. The banking industry has an important role to play through its financial resources, technical expertise, innovative financing instruments and ability to support infrastructure development.



Addressing the session, Minister Majodina emphasised the importance of building meaningful partnerships that translate into tangible improvements in the delivery of water and sanitation services. She highlighted that water must be recognised as both a social and economic priority, given its importance to communities and the country's SOUTH AFRICA IS A WATER-SCARCE COUNTRY Department of Water and Sanitation South Africa broader economic growth. The Minister further emphasised the need for improved coordination between government and financial institutions to ensure that private-sector financing is directed towards viable projects that respond to the country's infrastructure needs.



The consultation builds on government's ongoing efforts to develop a more coordinated and sustainable financing framework for water and sanitation infrastructure. These efforts have gained further momentum through platforms such as the African Union–Accelerated Infrastructure Programme (AU-AIP) Water Investment Summit, which provided an opportunity to advance dialogue on attracting investment, strengthening partnerships and unlocking innovative financing for water infrastructure development.



The session included frank discussions on the state of water and sanitation infrastructure investment in South Africa, the challenges facing the sector, opportunities for investment and the reforms required to strengthen service delivery. The Department also presented its Water Services Planning Framework, highlighting the importance of coordinated planning in identifying infrastructure needs, establishing project priorities and aligning investment with national and local priorities.



The discussions further highlighted the importance of creating policy and regulatory certainty to encourage greater private-sector participation. Participants acknowledged that improved planning and appropriate mechanisms to de-risk infrastructure projects are necessary to build investor confidence and ensure that viable water infrastructure projects are matched with appropriate financing.



As an outcome of the engagement, it was agreed that joint technical teams from the Department of Water and Sanitation, National Treasury and BASA would be established under the leadership of the Department's Acting Director-General, Dr Risimati Mathye, to take forward three priority areas.



The work of the technical teams will seek to identify practical solutions to bridge the gap between the infrastructure investment required by the sector and the funding currently available, while ensuring that projects are financially sustainable and aligned with national water and sanitation priorities.



The consultation forms part of a broader government-led roadmap to address the financing and investment gap in the water sector. It also advances the objectives of the National Water Action Plan (NWAP), which sets out a coordinated approach to addressing South Africa's water challenges. Attracting private-sector investment is an important part of this effort, particularly in expanding and maintaining the infrastructure needed to secure reliable water services.



The discussions also align with the G20 Legacy Programme on Investment for Water, championed under South Africa's G20 Presidency, which recognises the need mobilise greater investment and strengthen partnerships to address global water challenges.



This work also feeds into South Africa's preparations for the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, which the country will co-chair with France. The conference provides an important platform to advance discussions on investment and financing, technology and innovation, and capacity building, while strengthening international cooperation towards achieving water security.



Minister Majodina committed to taking the engagement forward through continued collaboration between government and the banking sector. The Minister further indicated that future engagements should adopt a more inclusive approach by bringing pension funds and other potential investors into the conversation. This will broaden the pool of financing partners and create opportunities to match viable South African water projects with suitable sources of investment.



Both parties agreed that a further engagement would take place in March 2027, as part of South Africa's National Water Month commemorations. The engagement will provide an opportunity to assess progress made by the technical teams and broaden participation by bringing pension funds and other institutional investors into the conversation.



Both parties acknowledged that collaboration between the public and private sectors is essential to unlocking the resources and expertise needed to respond to the country's water and sanitation challenges. There was a shared understanding that meaningful partnerships must go beyond dialogue and create opportunities for practical cooperation that support infrastructure investment and long-term water security.



The Ministry of Water and Sanitation views the engagement with BASA as an important step in strengthening collaboration with the financial sector and advancing a common purpose of ensuring that South Africa has the infrastructure and investment required to provide reliable and sustainable water and sanitation services for all.



The Ministry therefore calls on all stakeholders in the water sector, particularly financial institutions, development partners and institutional investors, to build on this engagement and work with government to turn shared commitments into tangible action.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.