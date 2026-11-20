Commuters in north Bengaluru can expect improved road connectivity after Chief Minister DK Shivakumar inaugurated the long-awaited railway overbridge (ROB) at Jakkur on Wednesday. The inauguration brings an end to nearly 15 years of waiting for residents, as the project was first proposed in 2011 but faced several delays before completion. The 443-metre-long structure is expected to improve connectivity between Jakkur and Yelahanka, provide motorists with an alternative route to National Highway 44 (NH-44) and help them avoid a 6-km detour. The project had been held up for years due to land acquisition hurdles and legal disputes.

Jakkur Railway Overbridge To Improve North Bengaluru Connectivity

The newly inaugurated Jakkur railway overbridge is expected to ease traffic movement and improve connectivity between neighbourhoods in north Bengaluru. Motorists travelling between Jakkur and Yelahanka can use the structure as an alternative route to NH-44, reducing the need to take a longer detour.

The 443-metre overbridge is also expected to benefit daily commuters by cutting their travel distance by around 6 km. Its completion is likely to make journeys more convenient for residents and other road users in the surrounding areas.

Jakkur ROB Project Faced Years Of Delays

South Western Railway (SWR) first proposed the Jakkur railway overbridge in 2011, and the project received administrative approval in 2014. Land acquisition and civil works were initiated following the approval.

However, the project faced difficulties due to land acquisition issues. In 2017, SWR handed over the project to the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for further execution.

The civic body floated tenders in 2018, but the work remained stalled for several years due to compensation disputes with landowners. Some property owners challenged the compensation offered under the transferable development rights (TDR) scheme in court, further delaying the project.

Cash Compensation Raised Project Cost To ₹69 Crore

Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the government decided to provide cash compensation to resolve the land acquisition disputes after some landowners challenged the TDR-based compensation in court.

He said the decision pushed the total project cost to ₹69 crore, including civil works. Byre Gowda also thanked Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for agreeing to bear the entire project cost.

Jakkur Railway Overbridge Construction Resumed In 2023

After remaining stalled for several years, construction of the Jakkur railway overbridge resumed in 2023. The project, which was first proposed in 2011, was finally completed after overcoming prolonged land acquisition hurdles and legal disputes.

With the overbridge now inaugurated, residents of Jakkur, Yelahanka and nearby areas are expected to benefit from better road connectivity and a shorter route to NH-44.