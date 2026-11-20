MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 20 (IANS) For most athletes, having a suitable training facility close to home is a given, but for 22-year-old Suraj Shah, pursuing his passion for open-water swimming means travelling from Ahmedabad to Porbandar, sometimes 12 to 15 times a year, to train in the sea.

But the regular travel has failed to dull his enthusiasm and has instead helped Suraj Shah realise his dream.

The commitment has taken him from swimming pool competitions to national sporting events and a 21-nautical-mile sea swim spanning approximately 39 km. Today, Shah is a multi-sport endurance athlete who has represented Gujarat in swimming and triathlon, competed in cycling events, and works as a swimming coach in Ahmedabad.

On November 29, he will bring this experience to the streets of his home city as the 10K Pacer at the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, returning to the event for the sixth time. For Shah, the marathon is an opportunity to put his endurance experience to a different use: helping fellow runners maintain their pace, stay motivated, and achieve their personal targets.

Shah's sporting journey began in 2018, when he took up swimming and won two gold medals at his first district-level competition. What began as an interest in the sport gradually developed into a pursuit of longer and more demanding challenges. In 2020, he ventured into open-water swimming, initially covering distances of 1 km before progressing to 5 km and eventually longer endurance swims.

Training for the sea from a city without direct access to open-water facilities has required considerable planning and commitment. Shah regularly travels to Porbandar, where his training sessions involve continuous swims lasting two, four, six, and even eight hours. The discipline and endurance developed through these sessions have helped him compete at the national level.

One of his most significant achievements came at the Veer Savarkar All India Sea Swimming Competition off the coast of Somnath, where he completed a 21-nautical-mile swim in seven hours and 35 minutes, finishing 11th overall in India. He was also among the two athletes selected to represent Gujarat at the Khelo India Beach Games in Diu, competing in the 5 km and 10 km sea swimming events and finishing among the top 10 in both.

His interest in endurance sport soon extended beyond swimming. After taking up cycling and running, Shah moved into triathlons, combining all three disciplines. He represented Gujarat in triathlon, duathlon and team relay events at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand and went on to win silver at the Porbandar National Triathlon. He has also participated in the All-India Inter-University Road Cycling competition.

Beyond his own competitive pursuits, Shah has built a role within Ahmedabad's sporting community. He works as a freelance swimming coach, training children and adults across the city, and serves as Lead Rider of a local cycling club with more than 100 members. His involvement in coaching and community sport has also shaped his approach to running events.

Having participated in the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon over the years, Shah took on the responsibility of pacing for the first time in the previous edition. He helped several first-time 10K participants maintain a steady pace and complete the distance within their target times. This year, he returns to the role with a similar focus on making endurance sport more accessible and encouraging people to push beyond what they initially believe they can achieve.

"Every sport teaches you something different. Swimming has taught me patience and endurance, while cycling and running have helped me understand how to manage my effort over longer distances. But pacing is about the people running alongside you. I know what it takes to push through a difficult stretch, and I want to help others experience the satisfaction of achieving a goal they have set for themselves," said Shah.

Looking ahead, Shah hopes to compete at international sporting events while continuing to contribute to Ahmedabad's growing endurance sports community. From making regular journeys to the coast to pursue open-water swimming to helping fellow citizens take on their first 10K, his journey reflects a commitment to pushing personal boundaries while encouraging others to do the same.

At the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, he will once again find himself on familiar ground, this time not just running for himself, but helping others find their own finish line.