MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cardaq Limited has issued Black Friday 2026 payment readiness guidance for UK online merchants, outlining operational checks intended to help retailers prepare for increased transaction volumes during the November 27 shopping event.

The guidance identifies checkout reliability, payment acceptance, fraud prevention, transaction monitoring and settlement arrangements as key areas requiring attention before peak trading begins.

According to Adobe Digital Insights, UK consumers spent £1.16 billion online during Black Friday 2025. The figure highlights the transaction volumes that payment systems may need to accommodate during major retail events.

Cardaq's guidance focuses on identifying potential payment processing disruptions before they affect customer transactions and merchant cash flow.

Checkout Performance and Payment Acceptance

Cardaq identifies payment checkout testing as a priority for merchants preparing for increased online sales.

The company recommends reviewing transaction processing across desktop and mobile devices, including guest checkout, card payments, authentication procedures, refunds and unsuccessful payment attempts.

The guidance also highlights the importance of monitoring payment authorisation rates and distinguishing between issuer declines, authentication failures and technical processing errors.

Merchants are advised to establish normal transaction performance baselines before Black Friday so that unusual changes can be identified during peak trading.

Fraud Monitoring and Customer Authentication

The guidance addresses the need to maintain fraud controls while limiting unnecessary disruption to legitimate transactions.

According to UK Finance's 2026 Annual Fraud Report, remote purchase card fraud losses increased by 3% to £423.5 million in 2025, while reported cases rose by 13% to approximately 3.2 million.

Cardaq identifies unusual purchasing patterns, repeated payment attempts, account takeover indicators and inconsistent customer information as areas requiring attention.

The company also highlights Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) and EMV 3-D Secure as important considerations for online card transactions.

Its guidance recommends combining automated fraud screening with appropriate manual review procedures, particularly where additional verification is required.

Payment Provider Support and Incident Management

Cardaq's guidance calls for merchants to review payment provider support arrangements before Black Friday.

The company identifies several operational priorities:



Confirming technical support contacts and escalation procedures.

Establishing responsibilities for payment incident investigations.

Monitoring transaction timeouts, declines and authentication failures.

Testing available contingency payment arrangements. Coordinating responses across ecommerce, finance and customer service teams.

According to the guidance, payment incidents should be assessed against established performance indicators to distinguish technical disruptions from changes in customer or fraud-related activity.

Settlement Planning and Cash Flow Management

The guidance also addresses the difference between payment authorisation, capture and settlement.

Cardaq notes that successfully authorised transactions do not necessarily result in immediate access to funds.

Merchants are advised to review settlement schedules, payout cut-off times, processing fees and potential delays associated with weekends or bank holidays.

The company further identifies transaction reconciliation as an important process for tracking payments, refunds, fees and merchant payouts.

These considerations may be particularly relevant to retailers managing supplier payments and order fulfilment during periods of increased sales activity.

Post-Event Payment Review

Cardaq's guidance extends beyond Black Friday to include transaction reconciliation, chargeback monitoring and payment performance assessments following the event.

The company recommends comparing payment acceptance rates, authentication outcomes, fraud alerts and settlement performance against pre-event baselines.

The same operational considerations may also apply to the Christmas shopping period and January sales.

Industry Data and Regulatory References

The guidance draws on publicly available UK retail spending, fraud and regulatory information.

Adobe Digital Insights – UK Online Spending, Holiday and Full Year 2025:

UK Finance – Fraud Report 2026:

Financial Conduct Authority – Payment Services and Electronic Money Approach Document, March 2026:

About Cardaq Limited

Cardaq Limited is a UK-based financial technology company providing electronic money and payment services to businesses. The company operates in the payments sector, supporting merchant payment processing and related financial technology services.

Cardaq Limited is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 as an Electronic Money Institution, with firm reference number 900088.

For additional company information, visit cardaq.com.

Disclaimer: This announcement provides general information about payment operations and does not constitute legal, regulatory or financial advice. Merchants should confirm applicable requirements with their payment providers and qualified advisers.





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