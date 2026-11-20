Launch of resource library to advance understanding of the impact of privatization policy on the nonprofit sector and the communities they serve.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amidst growing privatization in Ontario, nonprofits remain a critical intermediary between government and communities playing an important role in how privatization is resisted.

To advance understanding of the impact of privatization policy on the nonprofit sector, and the communities they serve, today Ontario Nonprofit Network (ONN) launched a resource library for Ontario's nonprofits. The library brings together a variety of resources in an easy, user-friendly format to provide nonprofits with improved access to the information they need on the subject of privatization.

ONN's Policy Advisor, Ebony Davitt, has been working to advance ONN's anti-privatization of publicly-funded services policy file for a few years through extensive local and global research, and through discussions with nonprofit sector leaders. The library launches as an effort to make resources on privatization more accessible, and has been developed to cover a spectrum of understanding on the policy issue. Ebony Davitt shares,“I want as many nonprofits as possible in this province to understand that increased privatization of programs and services will negatively impact our sector, and the communities we serve. Quality of services will decline, and in the end it costs Ontarians more money. A few countries have been down this road before, and we can learn from their experiences.”

ONN's policy agenda notes that vital services should be government and nonprofit driven to ensure community well-being is centered, not profits. Nonprofits are encouraged to use ONN's explainers and resources as support for conversations with government officials, their general advocacy work, and for communications with their communities. Launched with more than a dozen resources, ONN plans to add more as they are developed.

Danielle Griffin

Ontario Nonprofit Network

+1 416-642-5786

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New resource library launched to expand understanding of privatization policies and their impact News Provided By ONN November 20, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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