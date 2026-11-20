Somatic Reset by Level Up Spot

PeerNextGroup, Inc.

Former financial advisor and laboratory supervisor will lead work with employers and public agencies on a proposed workplace wellness-education benefit

- George Ivak, CEOMINEOLA, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PeerNextGroup, Inc., a developer of workplace wellness-education programs, has named Frederick M. Salzman Director of Insurance and Program Development. In this newly created management role, Salzman will lead the company's work with corporate employers, government agencies and civil service organizations on benefit programs built around PeerNextGroup's Level Up Spot education offerings.Salzman will work with Calivera Health, an insurance and healthcare consulting firm led by PeerNextGroup's Director and COO, Dahlia Slotsky, on a proposed insurance rider. A rider is an optional add-on to an existing insurance policy. The proposed rider would give covered employees access to social and emotional wellness education through their workplace benefits. The rider is in the planning stage. No insurance carrier has agreed to offer it, and it could be offered only through a licensed carrier and after any required regulatory approvals.Salzman will gather input from prospective partners on what the benefit should include and how employees would use it. Options under consideration include online courses, on-site programs for employee groups, and sessions at Level Up Spot for guided relaxation and nature-themed immersive and somatic reset experiences.“An employer wants to know how a new benefit fits alongside what it already offers. A firefighter coming off a shift wants to know what's available and how to use it,” said George Ivak, founder and CEO of PeerNextGroup.“That's why I wanted Fred in this role. He understands insurance, and he's a teacher by nature.”Salzman previously spent five years as a financial advisor, during which he held life and health insurance licenses and served as a branch office supervisor overseeing more than 50 insurance producers (licensed agents). He holds a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology and spent more than 11 years supervising laboratory teams. At the American Red Cross, he provided continuing education, orientation and safety training to more than 700 personnel.Over the past 11 years, Salzman has taught more than 80 wellness classes and led more than 3,500 one-on-one educational sessions with participants in the Americas and Europe.About PeerNextGroupPeerNextGroup, Inc., based in Mineola, New York, develops education programs on stress, relaxation and the connection between mind and body, which the company describes as neuroscience-informed. Through its Level Up Spotbrand, which operates a location in Queens, the company offers guided relaxation sessions and immersive experiences and is developing programs for employers and public agencies. Level Up Spotprograms are educational. They are not medical or mental health treatment and are not a substitute for care from a licensed professional. More information is available at peernextgroup.About Calivera HealthCalivera Health is a women-owned insurance and healthcare consulting firm that helps employers compare health coverage options. Its chief executive officer, Dahlia Slotsky, also serves on PeerNextGroup's board of directors. More information is available at calivera.Forward-Looking Statements and DisclaimerThis press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about a proposed insurance rider, prospective partnerships and planned programs. These statements reflect current plans and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including whether an insurance carrier agrees to offer the rider, whether required regulatory approvals are obtained, and whether prospective partners participate. Actual results may differ materially, and PeerNextGroup undertakes no obligation to update these statements. Neither PeerNextGroup nor Calivera Health is an insurance company, and nothing in this release is an offer or solicitation of insurance. This release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

George Ivak

PeerNextGroup, Inc.

+1 718-395-5234

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PeerNextGroup Names Frederick Salzman Director of Insurance and Program Development News Provided By PeerNextGroup, Inc. November 20, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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