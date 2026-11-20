Specialist AI Agents for your IAM Program

Specialist AI agents turn identity evidence into reviewed designs, governance recommendations and migration plans across IAM platforms and vendors.

FOSTER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- stimul8 today announced eight specialist AI Agents as part of its Identity Stewardship platform, bringing specialist intelligence to application onboarding, IAM migration, identity analysis, schema design, roles, policies, access reviews and AI-agent governance.Enterprise identity programs span identity governance, access management, privileged access, directories and an expanding population of machine and AI identities. Decisions about ownership, access, policy and oversight cross these boundaries. As applications, platforms and business requirements change, the gap between intended governance and actual practice can grow.stimul8 provides a vendor-agnostic stewardship layer across that environment. Its specialist AI Agents work from configuration exports, access data, application inventories, policies, documents and notes to help teams understand the current state, develop a target design and govern the work required to get there.The approach separates identity design from the platform where it is implemented. Organizations can improve the tools they already own, coordinate governance across multiple vendors or plan a migration from one IAM platform to another while preserving business intent and reviewing what should change.“An enterprise's identity strategy should remain its own as technologies and vendors change,” said Sanjay Nadimpalli, Founder and CEO of stimul8.“Our eight Design Agents help teams understand what they have, design what they need and make informed decisions across their identity program. Whether they are improving an existing environment or migrating from one IAM platform to another, the goal is a coherent design, clear accountability and evidence behind every decision.”Eight specialist AI Agents. One stewardship model.* Aditus · App Onboarding: Designs application governance across identity, access, provisioning, controls and ownership, from a single application to an estate-wide onboarding program.* Transitus · Migration: Helps teams plan migrations from one IAM platform to another by reconstructing the current environment, resolving conflicting evidence and developing phased plans with explicit keep, change or retire decisions.* Specula · Design Analysis: Assesses identity evidence, identifies gaps and dependencies, and organizes remediation with re-analysis to verify improvement.* Forma · Identity Schema: Defines identity populations, authoritative sources, attributes and account matching for people, service accounts and AI agents.* Munus · Role Design: Develops role models with visible trade-offs, explicit exceptions and business-owner validation.* Decreta · Policy Design: Designs and assesses policy sets for coverage, conflicts, obligations and fit with the platforms that will implement them.* Probatio · Review Design: Develops review strategies spanning policies, exceptions and drift, with appropriate reviewers, cadence and accountability.* Custos · AI Agent Governance: Establishes a governance design for AI agents, connecting ownership, risk, access and oversight to existing enforcement tools.A deliberate path between IAM platformsMoving from one IAM platform to another requires decisions about the identity program's intended behavior as well as its configuration. Transitus helps teams examine existing applications, identity sources, roles, policies, workflows and customizations, then decide what to retain, redesign or retire.An illustrative journey, such as moving from SailPoint IdentityIQ to SailPoint Identity Security Cloud, shows the process: reconcile evidence, define the target, assess dependencies and organize migration waves with validation and exit criteria. The same design discipline applies to other IAM migration journeys, with the source and target determining the implementation details.Evidence-led design. Human approval.The agents share a common approach: read available evidence, confirm interpretations, identify missing information and explain recommendations. Owners attest facts, reviewers examine controls and accountable people approve designs.Confirmed facts and decisions can carry between specialists, connecting application onboarding, identity models, roles, policies and reviews within a shared blueprint. Enterprises and delivery partners retain responsibility for implementation and operational change.To see the platform in action, watch the stimul8 overview video.Organizations can visit to request access or arrange a demonstration.About stimul8stimul8 provides vendor-agnostic Identity Stewardship: independent intelligence, design and governance across an organization's identity program. Its specialist AI Agents help teams turn evidence into reviewed designs and prioritized recommendations while keeping people responsible for decisions and approvals.

Sanjay Nadimpalli

stimul8

stimul8 Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

stimul8 Announces Eight Specialist AI Agents for Identity Stewardship News Provided By stimul8 November 20, 2026, 18:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.