Chris Dugdale to Release First Public Book, The Better Human Method

The psychological illusionist and psychology graduate follows his best-selling book for magicians with a personal development title for general readers.

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chris Dugdale, the psychological illusionist and magician, is writing his first book for the general public, titled The Better Human Method. The announcement follows the success of his previous book, Becoming Better, which became a best-seller for magicians and performers worldwide, and the sell-out launch of his Britain's Got Talent Stage Magic Kit in major UK retail stores.

The Better Human Method will present a distinct approach to life and personal development, drawing on Dugdale's background as a psychology graduate and his career in magic and mentalism. The book is described as revolutionary, offering a perspective shaped by a brain trained at the highest level in an unconventional manner. Dugdale, a father, son, and husband, brings his roles beyond the stage to the project.

Dugdale said: "Magic and mentalism is one of the single most important art forms for our collective mental health, well-being and successful evolution of our species. We have almost become numb to the feeling of astonishment, yet it's vital for our psyche..." The statement reflects his long-standing interest in the psychological effects of wonder and astonishment.

His career includes 14 royal performances, a private show for HM Queen Elizabeth II, and a Pentagon Medal of Excellence, the only magician to receive the honour. He has also performed for Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Angelina Jolie, the United Nations, Sir Richard Branson, and Ozzy Osbourne, among others. His live work has been seen by over 10 million people, and hundreds of thousands have attended his shows in person. Recently, he achieved over 1 million Instagram views in three days.

At the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Dugdale is the only act ever to win the Edfest Bouquet multiple times, with promotional materials listing five wins. His show Ethermind broke box-office records and was named best magic show by HELLO! Magazine. He holds the highest honour in magic: Member of the Inner Magic Circle with Gold Star.

Gerard Butler, the A-list movie star, said: "You blew my mind." The comment reflects the impact of Dugdale's performances on high-profile audiences. More information about Dugdale's work is available at thinkofacard.

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