Demo of four screens of user using Sync inside Claude

Sync, the AI matchmaker and relationship coach, now works inside Claude. Ask your AI to find you someone, and Sync introduces you to real, compatible people.

- Dominic Penaloza

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sync today announced its public launch and the release of Sync for Claude, bringing its AI matchmaker directly into the AI assistants people already talk to every day. Starting today, Claude users can connect Sync and say something as simple as“find me someone to date.” Sync gets to know them through conversation, then delivers a short daily list of compatible matches, all without leaving the chat. It is the first matchmaking service built on MCP (the Model Context Protocol, the technology that lets an AI assistant work with outside services) that actually works, introducing people to real, compatible partners.

People already tell their AI more about themselves than they tell any dating profile. Sync for Claude puts that to work. Instead of swiping through strangers, users talk, and Sync does the searching.

How Sync for Claude works

Sync connects a user's own AI assistant to Sync's matching engine and member pool through Sync MCP. Once connected, users can:

- Build a SoulPrint by talking. Through natural conversation, not forms or prompts, Sync builds a deep compatibility profile of who someone is and what they want, which powers every match.

- Get a Daily Match Report. Each day, Sync delivers up to three candidates, each with a full profile, photos, and Sync's reasons for the introduction.

- Decide in the chat. Users say“Curious” or“Not Curious” right in their AI. When both people are Curious, the conversation moves to the Sync app, where they can talk directly.

- Stay in control. Users choose what their AI shares with Sync and can delete it at any time.

Why Sync

Sync is not a dating app. Dating apps are built around swiping; Sync is built around conversation. Members build a SoulPrint, a deep compatibility profile spanning 13 dimensions and more than 100 sub-dimensions, through voice-first conversations with Sync. Sync's proprietary matching system draws not only on what members say they want and the stories they tell, but also on what they actually do, their decisions and reactions. Sync then searches its entire member network for compatible people.

The journey doesn't end with a match. Sync is also a relationship coach for every stage of a member's love life, single or in a relationship, from first date to lasting partnership. Its thesis: love is a journey of self-discovery, and AI can now give people a personalized, always-on coach through singlehood and couplehood.

Sync has been in private beta in New York City since March 2026. In that time, more than 3,300 people have talked with Sync for over 4,400 hours, most of it in voice conversation, leading to many offline first and second dates.

“Sync meets everyone, so you can meet the one,” said Dominic Penaloza, CEO and co-founder of Sync.“Sync is a full-service matchmaker. It gets to know every member the way a great human matchmaker would, then does the searching for you. People already talk to their AI about what matters most to them. Now, if they choose, that AI can introduce them to a real person who fits.”

Claude is the first of many front doors. Sync plans to bring its matchmaker to other major AI assistants, making matchmaking available wherever people talk to AI.

Availability

Sync for Claude is available today. Setup instructions are at talktosync/sync-for-your-ai. Sync is free to join, and the Sync app is available on iOS and Android. If there are not enough compatible candidates in a user's city, Sync matches them with people in nearby cities.

About Sync

Sync is your AI matchmaker and relationship coach combined, a new experience at the intersection of matchmaking, relationship coaching, and conversational AI. Using voice-native AI conversation and proprietary SoulPrint profiling that evolves alongside the user, Sync helps users find truly compatible partners and coaches them to build lasting love. Sync is backed by the Andreessen Horowitz Scout Fund. Learn more at talktosync.

Jess Wadsworth

Sync AI Technologies

contact@talktosync..com

Demo of Sync user experience inside Claude

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Sync Launches Its AI Matchmaker in Claude, so the AI People Already Use Can Find Them a Date News Provided By Sync AI Technologies Incorporated November 20, 2026, 18:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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