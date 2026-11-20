Utah City development partners, Vineyard mayor and city council, Donny Osmond, David Osmond, and Spencer Shumway at a press conference in Utah City to announce Vesper Amphitheater.

The new venue will bring world-class, live entertainment to Utah County, adding to the region's cultural offerings ahead of the 2034 Winter Olympics.

- Nate Hutchinson, Managing Partner of Flagborough LLC

VINEYARD, UT, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vesper is partnering with Utah City, the 700-acre mixed-use downtown development taking shape along the eastern shore of Utah Lake in Vineyard, Utah, to bring Vesper Amphitheater to Utah County. The landmark live entertainment venue will become part of Utah City's walkable downtown, located between the Vineyard FrontRunner station and the lakeshore, with views of Mount Timpanogos to the east.

Spearheaded by Donny Osmond and David Osmond with their partner Spencer Shumway, the addition of Vesper Amphitheater will further establish Utah City and Vineyard as an emerging destination for live music, performing arts, and family entertainment in Utah County. Designed to bring together music, outdoor experiences and Utah's natural beauty, the venue will offer a new cultural gathering place for residents and visitors throughout the region.

“From day one, our vision has been beyond creating a venue. It's about establishing a place where music, family, and Utah's natural beauty come together,” said Spencer Shumway, founder of Vesper Amphitheater.“We recognize Utah City is building something transcendent on the shore of Utah Lake, and we are thrilled to partner with them to bring Vesper to life.”

Utah City was envisioned from the ground up as a place for people to connect and gather. Its transit-oriented design, anchored by the Vineyard FrontRunner station, and direct access from Interstate 15 provide convenient transportation options for concertgoers and visitors. Vesper Amphitheater will be integrated into a growing downtown community designed to welcome residents and visitors alike.

“Utah City is intentionally designed to be the place where Utah County comes together, and Vesper gives that vision a stage,” said Nate Hutchinson, Managing Partner of Flagborough LLC.“Live music and entertainment are cultural pillars of the engaging downtown taking shape here. Utah City is uniquely suited to support a venue of this caliber, where the experience will extend beyond the amphitheater itself into the world-class dining, shopping, hospitality and recreation that will surround it.”

“Vineyard has experienced tremendous growth, and we want that growth to create meaningful opportunities for our residents,” said Vineyard Mayor Zack Stratton.“Vesper represents an exciting opportunity to bring world-class entertainment to Utah County, support local businesses and attract visitors from across the region. We're looking forward to seeing this vision take shape as Vineyard continues to grow into a destination for families, businesses and visitors alike.”

A New Live Entertainment Destination on Utah Lake

The setting will be central to the Vesper Amphitheater experience. Designed around the natural beauty of Utah Lake, the surrounding mountains and the expansive open sky, the venue will combine live entertainment with an outdoor setting for audiences of all ages.

Vesper plans to host frequent concerts during the 2034 Winter Olympics, when Utah is expected to welcome visitors from around the world. The amphitheater will add to Utah County's cultural and entertainment offerings during the international sporting event while helping position Vineyard as a destination for live performances and outdoor experiences.

With an emphasis on adaptable entertainment architecture, Vesper Amphitheater aims to set a new benchmark for performance venues in the Mountain West. The venue is envisioned as a cornerstone of Utah City's identity and a regional destination for premier live music and family programming.

As Utah City continues to take shape, Vesper Amphitheater will contribute to the development's broader vision of creating a vibrant downtown where entertainment, dining, shopping, hospitality and recreation come together in one walkable destination.

Site plans, architectural renderings and a project timeline for Vesper Amphitheater will be shared in the coming months.

Hilary Reiter Azzaretti

Redhead Marketing

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Vesper Partners with Utah City to Bring Landmark Vesper Amphitheater to Vineyard, Utah News Provided By Redhead Marketing & PR November 20, 2026, 18:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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