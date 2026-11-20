Executive Tree Care Sponsored Haverford Township Day for Ninth Year

The tree service company hosted a tent at the October 3, 2026 event, offering t-shirts, candy, and arborist advice.

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, PA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Executive Tree Care sponsored Haverford Township Day for the ninth year, continuing its support of the community event last October 3, 2026. The company hosted a tent at the celebration, where attendees picked up t-shirts and candy and spoke with a Certified Arborist about tree care.

Since 2009, Executive Tree Care has provided tree removal, trimming, and health care services to residential and commercial clients across five Pennsylvania counties. The company's sponsorship of Haverford Township Day reflected its ongoing commitment to the communities it serves.

At the event, Executive Tree Care representatives answered questions about tree health and maintenance. A Certified Arborist was on hand to offer expert advice. Visitors to the tent also received complimentary t-shirts and candy.

Jeremy Sirkin, owner of Executive Tree Care, said,“Our State of the Art Equipment makes all the difference in getting safe and efficient tree service work done at an affordable price.”

The company has served repeat and new customers for over 16 years. Its participation in Haverford Township Day was one way it engages with the local community. More information about the event is available in a blog post on Executive Tree Care's website.

Executive Tree Care offers professional tree care services throughout Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties. The company emphasizes reliability and quality in its work.

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About Executive Tree Care

Executive Tree Care has been dedicated to providing excellent tree care services to residents and businesses across five Pennsylvania counties since 2009. The company specializes in tree removal, tree trimming, and tree health care, and has over 15 years of experience serving Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties with professional and reliable tree services. For more information, visit .

Media contact

Jeremy Sirkin

...

484-451-8900



Press Team

Gulf Coast Brands LLC

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