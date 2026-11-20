MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Food ingredients manufacturer selects DeakTech ERP to replace established enterprise system, with implementation beginning immediately.

BERWYN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DeakTech, a developer of next-generation enterprise resource planning (ERP) software for batch and process manufacturers, today announced the signing of its first customer, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth.The customer, a large food ingredients manufacturer operating two production facilities and an additional fulfillment warehouse, has selected DeakTech ERP to replace its existing enterprise system. The decision reflects the manufacturer's interest in modern ERP technology, Foundational AI capabilities, and a software provider committed to continuous innovation.Unlike traditional ERP solutions that have evolved over decades, DeakTech ERP was engineered from the ground up with Foundational AI embedded directly into its architecture. The system provides comprehensive functionality for batch and process manufacturing while establishing a technology foundation designed to evolve rapidly as business requirements and AI capabilities advance."This is an important milestone for DeakTech and a validation of our vision for the future of ERP software," said Jay Deakins, Founder and CEO of DeakTech. "We believe manufacturers deserve more than incremental improvements to decades-old technology. We have built an entirely new ERP platform with AI at its foundation, and we are excited to begin demonstrating what that approach can deliver for our customers."Implementation is scheduled to begin immediately, with a planned go-live in the second quarter of 2027.To support its growth, DeakTech also announced plans to open its first office in January 2027 and hire eleven employees across multiple functions, including software development, implementation, sales, and customer support.About DeakTechDeakTech is a next-generation enterprise software company delivering AI-driven ERP solutions purpose-built for global batch and process manufacturers. Developed from the ground up with Foundational AI embedded throughout the system, DeakTech ERP combines comprehensive manufacturing functionality with intelligent automation and a modern technology architecture. DeakTech is committed to continuous innovation, rapid product evolution, and a business modeldesigned around long-term customer success. Learn more at .Media ContactJay DeakinsDeakTech, Inc....

Jay Deakins

DeakTech, Inc.

+1 484-574-4400

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DeakTech Announces First Customer for Next-Generation AI-Driven ERP Software News Provided By DeakTech, Inc. November 20, 2026, 18:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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