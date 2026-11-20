MENAFN - IANS) Mehsana, Nov 20 (IANS) Vadnagar, the historic town in Mehsana district associated with the legendary classical musicians Tana and Riri, is set to strengthen its position as a cultural and musical destination with projects such as a proposed 'Museum of Music' and the development of Sharmishtha Lake, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Friday.

Addressing the second day of the 'Tana-Riri Mahotsav' in Vadnagar, Sanghavi said the initiatives are expected to boost tourism and create employment opportunities while showcasing the town's musical heritage to a wider audience.

"Vadnagar is known worldwide for its music, culture and spirituality," he said, adding that the town would soon attract music lovers from across the globe.

He said the festival, initiated in 2003 under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, had gained recognition beyond the state.

Describing Vadnagar as more than an ancient town, Sanghavi said: "It represented thousands of years of civilisation, history, spirituality and musical traditions."

Referring to the 16th-century sisters Tana and Riri, he recalled their association with Raga Malhar and said their sacrifice and musical legacy had given the festival its significance. "The state government is committed to showcasing Vadnagar's historical and cultural heritage," he said.

He referred to the town as a unique blend of history, knowledge and culture and said Shankaracharya Ji had described it as the 'Kashi of Gujarat'.

During his address, Sanghavi urged residents to work towards making Vadnagar the cleanest town in the country and appealed to citizens to keep public places free of litter.

The second day of the festival also saw the presentation of the Tana-Riri Award to classical musicians Hetal Mehta Joshi and Malini Awasthi in recognition of their contributions to music.

Both artistes were presented with a tamrapatra, a cheque and an award.

District In-charge Minister Pravin Mali said the festival was started in 2003 by PM Modi, then Chief Minister of Gujarat, with the objective of taking the legacy of Tana and Riri to a global audience and preserving classical music traditions.

"The state government is working to provide platforms for artistes and familiarise younger generations with Gujarat's cultural heritage," he added.

The evening featured performances by several renowned musicians. Pandit Jayateerth Mevundi and Shweta Gunjan Joshi presented vocal renditions, while Pandit Purbayan Chatterjee performed on the sitar.

Bhaumik Shah added a folk music performance to the programme.

Sanghavi also congratulated the award recipients and organisers, expressing confidence that the festival would continue to establish Vadnagar as an "important destination" for classical music lovers.