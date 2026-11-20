MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 20 (IANS) Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez has shared the diet regimen that keeps her fit, good-looking, and makes her feel good.

The actress-singer revealed her diet includes protein, greens and fish to enable her to "stay in shape". She said that her eating habits have shifted as she got older, and she tries to eat healthily because it makes her feel“great”.

The 57-year-old artiste recently appeared on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast where she spoke with hosts Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky, and Kristin Batalucco.

She said,“Um, so, what do I eat? We'll take it in pieces. I used to eat anything I wanted. And then when I got a little bit older, I realised I had to change that. I eat a lot of fish. My diet now consists of a lot of protein and greens. I still love all those foods, but now I eat differently because I want to stay in shape. It helps me feel good. I'm not doing it for anyone else, I'm doing it for myself. When I take better care of myself, I feel great”.

The actress-singer, who follows her highly disciplined approach, has created her own chocolate chip cookie recipe, dubbed J-Dough, a nod to her JLo moniker.

She further mentioned,“It's the best chocolate chip cookie in the world. That's one thing I'll never cut out of my life”.

Alongside changing her diet, Jennifer has adjusted her fitness routine over the past eight to 10 years to counter age-related muscle loss by lifting more weights.

"I work out, I do weights. I would say I started that around 10 years ago, maybe eight, 10 years ago. That really changed things for me, the muscle component of that really gave me strength”, she added.