MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 20 (IANS) Two men were arrested by Gujarat's Ahmedabad Police for allegedly attempting to cheat a person in a Rs 10 lakh transaction by handing over bundles of paper notes resembling genuine Rs 500 currency notes, with fake ICICI Bank labels affixed to them, officials said on Friday.

The arrests followed a decoy operation after a complainant approached Ghatlodia Police Station with information about the proposed transaction from Nagpur to Ahmedabad.

Police Sub-Inspector H.D. Joshi and his team laid a trap and caught the two accused while they were allegedly attempting to pass off the fake bundles as genuine currency.

According to the police, the accused had brought 17 bundles containing a total of 1,666 notes resembling Rs 500 currency notes.

The bundles carried fake ICICI Bank labels, and the accused allegedly described them as "fresh and genuine currency notes" to gain the complainant's confidence.

The arrested men have been identified as Rahul Singh Thakur, 23, a resident of New Delhi, and Malchand Sharma, 30, from Bikaner district in Rajasthan.

The operation was carried out on November 19 near the Parasnagar petrol pump in Ahmedabad. Police recovered the 17 bundles, each containing 98 notes, with a total face-value appearance of Rs 8.33 lakh.

The notes carried inscriptions such as 'Children Bank of India', 'Bharatiya Manoranjan Bank' and 'Five Hundred Coupon', indicating that they were imitation notes and not genuine legal tender.

The arrests are linked to an earlier fraud in which an Unjha-based trader was allegedly cheated of Rs 40 lakh in a similar transaction involving an online angadia service.

The trader, Rohitkumar Patel, who runs B.B. Traders and deals in cumin and fennel seeds, was expecting Rs 40 lakh from a business associate in Nagpur.

On November 17, two men allegedly delivered eight bundles, purportedly containing Rs 5 lakh each, to his representatives in Unjha.

After the delivery was confirmed, the amount was released to the other party in Nagpur. The recipient later discovered that the bundles contained imitation notes.

Following the fraud, the complainant's family coordinated another proposed cash delivery from Nagpur to Ahmedabad, involving Rs 10 lakh, to identify those behind the racket.

The accused allegedly contacted the recipient's family through WhatsApp on November 19, following which the complainant alerted Ghatlodia Police.

A trap was laid, and the two men were apprehended when they arrived with the bundles to show the purported currency.

Police investigation has indicated the involvement of three other persons, identified as Gajanan Sharma, a resident of Noida, and two others named Dhanraj and Varun.

According to reports, the arrested men were allegedly working as couriers and had been promised Rs 5,000 each, apart from reimbursement of their train fares, for transporting and delivering the bundles.

The police are investigating the wider network and attempting to trace the remaining accused.

Ghatlodia Police have registered a case under Sections 182(1), 318(4), 336(2) and 54 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Two mobile phones, valued at approximately Rs 10,000, were also seized. Further investigation is underway.