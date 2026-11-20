MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, November 20 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has postponed a planned foreign visit scheduled for late November, prioritising preparations for the upcoming Winter session of the state Assembly.

The decision was announced by the Chief Minister himself through a post on his official X account on Friday.

In his message, Chief Minister Yadav said that a meeting was held on Thursday to review arrangements for the Assembly session.

Given the priority attached to the legislative business, the foreign visit has been deferred.

The state Assembly is scheduled to meet from December 7 to 11.

The foreign visit, originally planned for the latter part of November, was intended to attract industrial investment to the state.

According to the proposed itinerary – a part of Global Investors' Summit proposed early next year, the Chief Minister was scheduled to leave for Singapore late on November 23.

The visit was planned to include one-and-a-half days in Singapore followed by two-and-a-half days in South Korea.

During the tour, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was to hold discussions with representatives of industrial organisations on investment opportunities and invite them to the Global Investors Summit.

Meanwhile, the state government is intensifying preparations for the Global Investors' Summit.

There is a proposal to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the event, though the exact dates and detailed schedule are yet to be finalised.

The state government's aim is to attract both domestic and international investors to Madhya Pradesh.

By putting the Assembly session first, the Chief Minister has signalled that legislative responsibilities take precedence over external engagements during this period.

The Winter session is likely to witness discussions on key issues concerning the state's development, including industrial growth, infrastructure projects, welfare schemes and administrative matters.