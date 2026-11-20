Sooraj Barjatya Opens Up About Filmmaking Influences and Family Values

Veteran filmmaker Sooraj R. Barjatya has often told stories about family, love and relationships through his films. The filmmaker, who has been associated with family dramas for over four decades, recently spoke about the values that shaped his filmmaking style and the films that influenced him while growing up.

In a conversation with ANI, Barjatya spoke about how watching films from a young age helped him understand cinema. He recalled accompanying his father to film sets when he was just 12 and getting a chance to observe different stages of filmmaking. Sharing the names of films that influenced him during his childhood, the director said,“I was very fortunate in the way I was brought up. From the age of 12, I used to accompany my father to the sets of our films, where I would observe everything, from scripting and setting up to editing.”

He also spoke about the influence of filmmaker L. V. Prasad, whose films were closely associated with the kind of family stories Rajshri Productions was known for. L. V. Prasad had a close professional relationship with Sooraj Barjatya's grandfather, Tarachand Barjatya (founder of Rajshri Productions).“Khilona, Milan, Jeene Ki Raah and Daadi Maa, these were the family films we made alongside him. I remember watching them during their trial screenings. So, if you look closely, you'll notice that my style has been influenced by L. V. Prasad ji's filmmaking, very simple, gentle, soft and understated.”

The filmmaker also spoke about how his understanding of cinema changed as he grew older. He recalled watching Raj Kapoor's films and said that the work of R. K. Films became an important source of learning for him.“But as I grew older, Raj Kapoor sahab's films, the films of R. K. Films, became, I think, my greatest source of learning and education. Whether it was Bobby or Prem Rog, I feel that everyone should watch these films at least once. I believe one should definitely take the time to go through all of R. K. Films' movies at least once.”

Talking about what inspired him to make films centred on families and relationships, Barjatya credited the elders in his family for the values they taught him. He said these lessons also shaped the way he approached filmmaking.“I owe this credit to my elders. Because the values and principles they instilled in us were not just as human beings, but also as filmmakers. We were always told that, at Rajshri, we should make films that we could proudly show to our fathers-in-law, mothers-in-law and our families. That was the benchmark we were taught to follow. We were told to treat filmmaking as a temple.”

He further spoke about how these values helped him stay connected with his style of filmmaking despite being in the industry for over 40 years.“I think all the credit goes to them. When we are young, we want to experiment with and do so many things, but they kept us grounded. And perhaps that is why we have been able to make good films. It is also why, even after 40 years in the industry, audiences still want to watch my films. All the credit for this goes to my elders.”

Meanwhile, Barjatya is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'. Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27, 2026.